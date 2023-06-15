Last week was hard. One of those weeks you never see coming and that sneaks up and whacks you right between the eyes.
Wednesday evening our cat Polly came into the family room looking not quite right, but not really sick. She sat with us for a few minutes before returning to her favorite recliner. That’s where we found her the next morning, stretched out, looking peaceful and … gone. She’d passed away sometime in the night.
We figured her visit the day before was her way of saying goodbye, even though none of us realized she’d be going anywhere. Losing her so suddenly was a sharp reminder of how unpredictable life is and how suddenly it can change. Those kinds of reminders I think we can all do without even though we know that if we were smart, sensible and mature, we’d try to keep it in our minds 24/7 that life very often is anything but predictable.
Polly was a nice cat; one in a long line of nice cats we’ve had over the years. There was Mario, Claudia, Timmy, Boo, Meow, Lily, Garfield, Lucy, and finally Jack and Polly who came from the same litter. Jack is now our only cat and he’s quite confused as to where his sister went.
We loved them all and it hurt when each one reached the end of its life. The same with the dogs we’ve had — Ginger, Toby, Rocky, Bailey, and Courage. Each time we lost a pet, we said to each other, “This is too hard. Let’s not get any more pets. I don’t want to do this anymore.”
For a long while after Toby died, we stuck to our guns and had a pet-free house. It was also hair free, clean and didn’t smell like a kennel. But eventually someone in the household weakened and another furry family member came to live with us.
That’s what they are — family members. Make that incredibly devoted family members. No matter what kind of a day I’ve had, I am guaranteed a joyous greeting from our pets. I know my husband and kids love me, but none of them ever wagged their tail when I walked through the door.
There’s a popular theory that it’s wise to go out and get another dog or cat or turtle or whatever as soon as possible after losing a pet. I think that theory is popular because it’s true. While you know in your heart you can’t replace what you had with your last pet, there’s a funny thing about dogs and cats. They’re a little bit like children. Even though you think you can’t possibly love another child as much as you love your firstborn, you can, you do, you will.
Besides, there are so many cats and dogs out there that need us. Even if we go into a pet adoption knowing our hearts will once again be broken someday, those many years of love and comfort a pet brings just about balances the scales. Yes, they need us, but we also need them.
We’ll probably wait a little while before getting a kitten. Jack is 15 and might not take to another cat. There are also the three dogs we currently have who most likely would be far too interested in a kitten.
But one day we’ll get another cat. And we’ll keep on getting them for as long as we possibly can. Dogs too. Because as hard as it is to lose one, it’s even harder to imagine life without someone small and furry waiting for you to get home at the end of the day.
No, life isn’t predictable. Those times when life seems long and mundane and about as exciting as watching paint dry, maybe that’s when we should take a moment to stop yawning and be grateful. Take a second to give our pets—and all our other loved ones—an extra hug. There’s a lot to be said for the mundane.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
