Jill Evans and Maureen Gustafson are picking up an old habit, one they first took up 30 years ago. While the costumes are heavier than they remembered, the memories that have been rekindled have them floating on air.
They’re returning to the roles of Mother Superior and Sister Robert Anne, respectively, in the Mankato Playhouse production of “Nunsense” opening this week. These are roles they first played in 1993 in a fundraiser for the then Immanuel-St. Joseph’s Hospital dialysis unit.
Their friendship started years before when they participated in Merely Players Community Theatre productions. They were joined in the “Nunsense” fundraiser by friends Stephanie Stoffel, director, and castmates Candy Bell and Ellen Wallace.
“We had always wanted to do a show together with our counterparts,” Gustafson said, “and the hospital auxiliary needed to raise money for dialysis. So, we partnered with them.”
The story for “Nunsense” includes the Little Sisters of Hoboken managing a fundraiser to bury other sisters who died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. It was first produced in 1985.
This time the cast includes Amelia Valdez as Sister Mary Amnesia, CeCe Roche as Sister Mary Leo and Annaliese Emmons as Sister Mary Hubert.
While the show is usually done on a false set for a high school production of “Grease,” this time the nearly complete set of “Anything Goes” for Broadway Teens provides the backdrop.
Evans and Gustafson admit sometimes they see their former castmates on stage.
“That happens a lot,” Gustafson said. “‘We did it this way.’ Because, of course, we think the way we did it before was so wonderful.”
They are often pulled back by the reality of being 30 years older, in a body that can’t do what it did before, which isn’t all bad.
“I was telling someone last night, I was in desperate need of character glasses when I was 34 playing this role because it helped me feel old,” Evans laughed. “If I need no help feeling old, I don’t need them.”
But while the 1993 “Nunsense” was a Judy Garland/Mickey Rooney-type production, where someone had a barn (Fitzgerald School auditorium) and they decided to put on a show, this one has all of the performance trimmings.
It is being led by first-time director Liz Eder who has assisted Mankato Playhouse Artistic Director David Holmes on several productions. First, she puts up with those trips down memory lane, the two said, while she also adds her own “little bits.” Lori Holmes is the choreographer.
“Liz has been great with us. She knows we’re pulling from 30 years ago, too, and just kind of lets us do our thing in some places,” Gustafson said.
Eder, who joined the Playhouse to do sound for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” found a home and has stuck around, working three or four shows a year. Evans’ audition for a previous show caught her eye.
“Jill, when she auditioned for ‘Grease,’ she actually did the song from ‘Nunsense.’ I knew right then … yup, that’s it. I found my Mother Superior,” Eder said.
The same was true for Gustafson. “Just the physical comedy that she had on stage. Just getting to see that during her audition as well, I knew Robert Anne was the role for her.”
Rather than being intimidated by the two performers’ experience, she said she has used their remembered comedic pieces from the 1993 production as a starting point to take things to the next level. She characterizes the mix of ages, energies and experience as collaboration.
“It’s very intense because there’s a lot of music, but it’s funny and fast-paced,” Gustafson said in reference to Jessica Gartner’s work. “She is a constant cheerleader, but very knowledgeable and has really worked hard.”
If the body fails them, they said, the technical support and spirit will move them.
“You know, you don’t move the same. You don’t have the same breath control and things that you had,” Evans said. “But the joy and the love is still there for the character.”
