When Pieta Brown was a child, her parents divorced, which led to a nomadic existence.
She spent time in Iowa, Alabama and other places, hopping from school to school and town to town.
One of those stops was St. Paul, and she only spent a short time there. But it was an important time.
“The thing that really impacted me then was Prince,” Brown said this week. “I came up from Alabama and all of a sudden, you know, hitting the Twin Cities at a time when Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ came out. It just expanded my mind immensely and it made such an impact. I remember buying that record in a record store in St. Paul. I still have it.”
Brown will perform Tuesday at Minnesota State University as part of the Performance Series. The daughter of folk singer Greg Brown, Pieta Brown’s career is taking a similar track. While her work perhaps isn’t likely to remind you of Prince, it can be as soulful.
Don’t you know I’d take you with me?
But our paths aren’t gonna cross like that…
Don’t you know I think about you?
I’ve got your feather in my hat
Brown says the nomadic nature of her childhood pushed her to more introspective ways of killing time.
She had a few piano lessons, but is mostly self-taught. Same with guitar. She says she’s happy to have grown up with parents who let her dream and find her way in her way.
“As you get older and you talk to your friends, you realize they weren’t doing all those things that you were doing, like playing piano for hours a day by yourself or going out to the car to listen to the radio while your mom was at work,” she said.
She’ll be performing here with several musicians, including Liz Draper of Mankato. A friend recommended Draper to her, and one day, by happenstance, she attended a concert where Draper was performing.
“I caught the tail end of Liz doing a kind of experimental piece and I was really struck by it,” Brown said. “I went up and said, ‘Hello,’ and told her I hoped we can play some music together someday. Later I just reached out to her again to try doing some shows and we really connected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.