Fall pruning can start earlier this year after Sunday’s wind – most woody plants will be bare, and it will be easier to see what you are doing!
Pruning is often neglected or overlooked because we didn’t learn that in school.
How? Where? How much? when?
Sometimes just a little shaping is called for; other times, major surgery. Here is a little pruning terminology to confuse you for the day.
■ Thinning: Thinning means you are completely removing stems from a shrub at ground level or branches from a tree. Some reasons may be to remove dead or diseased wood or open up a solid hedge for more air flow. Fruit trees benefit from having the branches in the center of the canopy thinned for good air flow. Dry leaves equal fewer disease issues.
■ Heading Back: This means you are cutting the entire outside structure back to a certain point. An example would be if you are trying to maintain a square hedge. A tool for this job may be an electric/gas hedge trimmer or hand shears. Step back often to check on your work so you maintain an even shape and don’t get carried away. Shearing is an easier and faster way to maintain areas that aren’t as close to the house where details aren’t as important. Once you are skilled, you can move closer to the house.
■ Renewal Pruning: This term means you are cutting the entire shrub back to or near the crown. I have successfully done this with old lilac shrubs, dogwoods, viburnums and spiraeas. Sometimes so much deadness occurs and plants get too misshapen, it is just best to start over. You can also do a gradual renewal where, over a 3 to 5-year period, you have removed all of the older wood, maintaining some plant material.
■ Individual Pruning of small branches: This would be careful shaping of the woody plants near the house, the ones you see more often. Even when you cut a rose stem or a hydrangea flower you are, in essence, pruning. So you need to do it right!
Most stems are classified in two major categories: opposite bud/leaf or alternate bud/leaf. Opposite means that on a stem the leaves are directly opposite of each other. When pruning this type, follow its pattern if the leaves are straight across from each other, cut straight across. Same principle applies to alternate leaves which are at an angle from each other, cut those stems at an angle.
To create thick shrubs, pinch or prune out the new growth as it appears. This will create additional stems. Have you ever seen a hedge in winter that is thin at the bottom, super thick in the middle and thin of the top? Yup. You can almost tell the story of when it was pruned. Pinching to create thickness should start when plants are young or during a renewal process low to the ground, creating a thicker, multi stemmed shrub from the base.
Deciding which tree limbs to prune out is actually easy, just follow my list. Before starting, consider the entire trees structure from all angles, then begin to prune in this order.
1. Start by pruning out dead or diseased limbs.
2. Prune out any crossing/rubbing branches.
3. Prune out branches crossing back thru the middle of the crown.
4. Prune out low branches that interfere with mowing.
5. Prune any remaining branches to help maintain visual balance
Never remove more than 20-25% of a tree's structure in any given year. Be mindful that the leaves provide food for the tree, so don’t starve it — especially in a stressful year like this one.
Often when a tree dies, people wonder what happened that year. Most trees die over a period of years, as they struggle along. The death could have started years before when you had construction or digging going on, or perhaps the root zone is often driven over causing compaction, or over pruning. If you have beautifully shaped trees, then you are lucky — leave them alone! Not every tree needs to be pruned. If you are a person that is really interested in trees and shrubs, I would recommend any books by Michael Dirr.
