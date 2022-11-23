Already thinking of next year’s outdoor projects? Me too. The list usually starts with the things I didn’t get done the year before.
A bigger project in my landscape is about 80% done — the removal of the large, neglected raspberry patch. I have given up on it! All the posts and hog panels used as fencing have been removed as have most of the plants. The plants have found happier homes with friends and fellow gardeners.
Six of the plants were installed in my perennial beds, closer to the house — closer to the garden hose, closer to the resident gardener.
The work that remains is replanting something in this 50-foot-by-30-foot area. My choice is a grass (turf) seed mixture. I know, I know — I am not a fan of turf or mowing, but sometimes it is the only solution. As hard as it is, the raspberries were moved because there was no time to properly take care of them. The same situation would prevail for any other ornamental plant that would be installed there.
Preparing this area for grass seed will be a spring project. First step will be to remove all the bark mulch. This bark, having been in place for several years, is fairly broken down in small pieces and normally would be great to add to the vegetable garden soil. However, this bark is also full of weed seeds now, so I have to be careful of where it goes.
How do I get rid of about 20 wheelbarrows full of it? I have a few options. It could be flung around the outskirts of my property in brushy areas, or even flung around turf areas where any germinating seeds will get mowed down. It could also be brought to a compost site, and some of the finer bark can be left in place.
The soil where the plants were will need to be raked and loosened up before grass seed is spread. Grass seed needs to stay moist during the germination period which can be several days or more. We certainly can’t count on rain to help us these recent years.
I will admit, this is the first time I have ever removed a cultivated area and turned it back to grass! After years of seldom having time to pick those berries, it was time for a change. How about you? Any areas that you need to rethink?
Understanding poinsettias
It’s nearly poinsettia time! We likely choose a poinsettia by the color of the flower that we like, right? Actually, the colored part usually thought of as the flower petals are actually the leaves/bracts of the plant. In late fall the bracts on the plant begin to change color depending on their type. The flower of the poinsettia is actually the small yellow cluster located in the center of the colored leaves and is called the cyathia.
Often the poinsettia pot will be in a waterproof plastic pot sleeve. Water is critical, but so is drainage. Be sure to check after watering that water isn’t accumulating in the bottom of the pot sleeve. On the other hand, if you forget to water for a couple of days and your plant seems beyond hope, only then allow it to sit in water for a couple of hours to recover (if it is possible).
Poinsettias, like many houseplants, are in a lightweight potting soil that can dry out and shrink up, pulling away from the sides of the pot. If this happens, any watering can run right through. This can be mistaken for thinking it is already too wet. When potting soil gets too dry, it can be almost impervious to water. Scratch the surface a bit and work the soil back to the edges of the pot, breaking up the dried mass. As needed, apply some indoor potting mix to the top of the soil.
Fungus gnats can often appear with poinsettias or other indoor plants. They are obvious as they fly around the plants. The adults live on or near the soil surface, so inspect all plants before purchasing.
There are chemical soil drenches you can purchase to kill the eggs that are hatching in the soil. Another method is to let the soil get as dry as possible, without killing the plant before watering. This will help kill some of the eggs through dehydration. Larval stages of the fungus gnat feed on the roots of your plants for about two weeks, pupate and emerge as adults to lay 100 or so eggs on the soil surface. This process repeats and repeats.
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street are 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March.
