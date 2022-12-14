This winter I am researching a project for spring — raised beds.
I have had raised beds in the past and seldom recommend them. They get 10 points for neatness, but after three years the soil can be like cement. This has been my experience at two different locations in Minnesota, sourcing the local soil deliveries.
So why would I try it again? Weeds, my friends. Too many of them. My vegetable garden areas are overrun with amaranth, ragweed and pigweed. One amaranth plant can produce 250,000 seeds. See the struggle? Trying to grow crops is nearly impossible as amaranth can grow 2-3 inches overnight and even Round Up doesn’t phase it.
Mowing doesn’t help either as amaranth will then just branch out sideways, below the mowing level and still manage to go to seed.
So what can a gardener do? As a person who seldom throws stuff out, I still have lots of landscape fabric left from the disassembled raspberry patch. The area in question will have fabric secured over it. The black fabric draws lots of heat in the summer sun, and hopefully many of the weed’s seeds will be killed off through solarization.
The raised beds may or may not be placed on the fabric. I’m still thinking that one through. Raised beds can be made with wood or you can buy kits that are plastic or metal. I like the looks of the cattle tank raised beds (sold in panels), as I already have a real one in the garden for water.
Instead of getting a truck load of soil, I’ll purchase bagged soils instead and hope to avoid bringing in more local weed seed. If the soil in these beds becomes rock hard in a few years, then I would plan to bust it up and fling it around the perennial beds which would like a top dressing every few years anyway. Then, start over with new bagged soil.
Since I am only installing about 3 beds it should be manageable. All I want are some fresh tomatoes. Last year, the tomatoes were the sweetest ever! This could be due in part to the dry weather. Too much rain or watering can dilute the fruits. My favorite tomato continues to be Celebrity.
Germination inflation
Like everything else that has seen a price jump, expect to pay more for seeds this year. Seed catalogs can be confusing if you are new to gardening. At today’s prices, be sure you are getting the right ones for you.
Some gardeners like to save seeds from their own crops for replanting. In that case, you want to be ordering seeds listed as either Heritage, Heirloom, open pollinated or standard. Seeds produced from these types of fruits will produce true year after year. Standard seeds are often the cheapest when comparing prices.
The other main category is hybrid plants. These seeds cost more as there are several steps involved to create the different varieties. The term hybrid should always appear on the seed packet or the plant tag of hybrid plants. An example would be Beef Master hybrid tomato. Hybrids are created by selecting the best traits of standard plants and cross pollinating to develop a superior plant or a plant with a different collection of traits.
Preferred traits to select for breeding may be; disease and insect resistance, excellent storage qualities, high sugar, cold or heat resistance, vigorous plant growth and of course delicious flavor. A gardener that grows cool weather crops may appreciate spinach, lettuce or peas that can withstand warmer temps. Another desirable trait is crops with a shorter growing season so they can be harvested early.
The fruits harvested from hybrid plants contain seeds, but those seeds will not produce true due to mixed parentage.
But what about vegetables? Yes, most of those are, botanically speaking, fruits such as sweet corn, green beans, squashes. The cob of corn is the fruit of the plant. The bean or pea pod is the fruit of the plant. Usually when these garden fruits are prepared in a savory manner, they are referred to as vegetables. And the ongoing argument of a tomato being a fruit or vegetable? It is indeed a fruit.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
