With the warm tolerable days of fall long gone, it’s time to pare down the list of what absolutely has to get done outside…and what can wait till next year! There is always next year, right?
Plant protection is a must do. That would include wrapping young and tasty tree trunks. Also a must do is a cardboard hat for the leader on your young spruce trees. Don’t forget fencing around your spring bulb garden to keep the rabbits out. Leave the peony cages in place after cutting them back — they will be there when the plant needs them.
Next on the list would be staging winter mulch for strawberries, as well as newly planted or recently moved perennials. The time frame for successfully dividing perennials is over. Once all the survival tasks are done, then you can move on to pruning or finishing the clean-up and the final low mowing of the season.
Replanting trees
Sadly, most of the leaves have blown off the trees already. What are the trees that keep their dead leaves hanging on all winter? Oak, beech and a few others. Ash trees are usually the last to get their leaves in the spring and the first to shed them in the fall. Locust trees are late in the spring as well and it always makes me nervous! Is it dead?
This is the best time of year to move large deciduous trees and shrubs, after they have lost their leaves and are heading into dormancy. There is no demand on the root system to provide water to the leaves, so it can just concentrate of re-growing feeder roots and settling in its new location.
It is usually December before the soil is freezing to any depth, so the roots still have several weeks to grow. Any sizeable tree or shrub needs to be moved by a professional with a tree spade. Older and larger trees will struggle more after being moved. Even a tree spade is only so large, and often too much of the root system is left behind on mature trees.
Watering is critical if plants are spaded during the growing season. The spring season would be the second-best time to have trees spaded in, before the plants are leafed out. Smaller plants can often be spaded during the summer and never miss a beat. If plants are not that established, and were planted from a container, their roots are still likely more compacted. A wild tree dug from a wooded area would be the most difficult to have success with as its roots can be going any direction or all to one side.
Woody plants still for sale at garden centers this time of year have likely lost their leaves as well. No problem. It’s a perfect time to plant them as well. As long as the ground is workable, you can plant a container plant that has an intact root ball. There always seems to be room for just one more!
My plant of the year
Every year I like to choose a surprise plant of the year. One that was outstanding amongst the others, produced well and was resilient. This year’s recipient goes to the garlic chive plant. Not that I am happy about its durability and production abilities. Just the same, it is one tough plant.
I love its late summer bloom and interesting seed heads, but it reseeds itself everywhere! New plants are tough to shuffle hoe out and weed killer barely effects it. The reseeding typically happens in the crown of other perennials which makes it very difficult to control. Just when I almost have the Sweet Annie plant/weed mistake under control seven years later, in comes the garlic chive debacle. If you haven’t added this to your garden, this is your warning. If you do, cut back the flower tops before the seed heads develop. But therein lies the problem. Gardeners have good intentions but are easily sidetracked and things get overlooked. Before you know it, you have garlic chives seeds everywhere!
So many of my readers have stopped by to say “Hi!” at the market this year. I appreciate meeting all of you, and although I take the winters off from the market, I will still be here in your Free Press every Wednesday!
Outdoor Farmers’ Market locations are done for this season. Drummers Garden Center & Floral will again be hosting the Winter Farmers’ Markets 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9, Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18, and Feb. 1.
