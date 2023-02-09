It has been said that the bad guy is always much more interesting to play than the hero. If that’s the case, Mankato Playhouse has a cast of extremely happy actors in the show opening this week, “Assassins.”
The Stephen Sondheim musical brings together nine of America’s nastiest assassins and would-be assassins to interact and, in a way, tell their side of their story. A couple of the cast see any role in the show to be “killer.”
Ty Hudson came to Mankato several summers ago for the role of “Ren” in MSU’s Highland Summer Theatre production of “Footloose.” He returned a few years later to get his master’s degree and stuck around after graduating because he found Mankato to be so supportive of the arts.
His wife Rachel enjoyed being in a Mankato Playhouse production, so Hudson watched show postings. When he saw “Assassins,” he said, he leaped at the opportunity to perform in a show by “the Shakespeare of musical theater.”
“It’s not only his beautiful language and poetic lyrics that he devises, but it’s also in how he can tell stories in between moments,” Hudson said.
“Sondheim has all of these things that he does musically, where there’ll be a pause or a beat, or like conflicted lines of music that are juxtaposing each other. All those kinds of things make him truly a brilliant master of music.”
He was cast in the role of his dreams, John Wilkes Booth, killer of Abraham Lincoln and America’s first assassin.
James Van Oort is another MSU master’s graduate who said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity of a Sondheim musical. He plays Charles Guiteau, a man who hoped to be an ambassador, but when turned down for the position by President James Garfield, he assassinated him.
“He joined a religious organization and decided he wanted to take that over. They ousted him,” Van Oort said. “Basically, wherever he went he was eventually labeled a pariah and persona non grata. He was kind of shunned.”
Guiteau is not very likable, he admits. Like his “Assassins” castmates, he’s goofy, he’s crazy, he’s a bad guy. But those are roles Van Oort often plays.
“Sondheim is one of the great composers of the 20th century,” he said of the man who died Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 91. “And anytime you have a chance to experience any of his work, I think it’s a good thing for audiences to take advantage of.”
The show kicks off with most of the assassins on stage for “Everybody’s Got the Right,” a song where The Proprietor (Tobi Berman) moves back and forth behind the bar making sure everyone has a motive to have a gun and the appropriate gun for their needs.
His counterpoint is The Balladeer (Mathew Atwood), a second fictional character who plays “angel” to the Proprietor’s “devil,” so to speak. Their abilities to influence the actions of the assassins highlight how unbalanced and persuadable each of them is.
“I think people might be afraid of the title,” Atwood said. “But it really is a great American musical that kind of leaves you with a sense of pride. One of the lines from the show that I have is, ‘Lots of mad men have had their say, but only for a day.’ And then the country moves on and it builds itself better.”
If the audience doesn’t catch on to that idea right away, the set will help move them in that direction. Director and Mankato Playhouse Artistic Director David Holmes said he has loved the show for years, having played The Balladeer himself. He looked at YouTube videos of other productions for scenic design inspiration that would fit their shallow, wide stage.
He found one show that had a U.S. flag as the backdrop and liked it. Another had wood pallets, and he liked that, too. So, he combined them. When he saw the incomplete work of the set painter with a weathered-looking flag painted on pallets, he told her to stop. That’s what greets audiences when they arrive.
He doesn’t worry about the image of bringing a show based on assassination attempts to the stage.
“I think I’ve died probably 10 times on stage in different shows that I’ve done,” he said. Like them, this can still be a family show — though it’s a Charlie Manson family show that includes a couple of “F bombs.”
Like Hudson and Atwood, he said he finds positives in presenting a Stephen Sondheim show that builds up America. Holmes said he sees positivity in how the show takes people whose names we know from history and adds a backstory to explain how they had convinced themselves that what they were doing was right.
“It’s such a dark, dark show, but there’s humor involved. You leave the show feeling so patriotic,” he said. One of his favorite lines states that no matter what happens with the country, it always heals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.