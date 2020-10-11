Pat Ryan’s manuscript for his first young adult fiction novel, “I Didn’t Put Honey in the Soap Dispenser” sat next to his wife’s reading table for seven months.
She’d pick it up, Ryan said, throughout the months — one of the worst things for a writer, he said “Well, I started it but…”
However, Ryan’s wife (of which they just celebrated 40 years of marriage) picked up the book featuring junior high, hockey all star kid Delancey Murphy. “And then she said she liked it,” Ryan said.
Initially, the book came as an idea in becoming a trilogy. However, as it progressed, Ryan had ended with the idea of the young adult novel — an adventure, “Hatchet”-esque story featuring a female protagonist.
“I Didn’t Put Honey in the Soap Dispenser” follows the story of Delancey Murphy (aka Red or Del). Red’s parents died when she was only 6-years-old and was then sent to live with her older sister, Bridget and her brother-in-law. Between the pranks she and her friend JoJo come up with and hockey practice, plus running her sled dogs through northern Minnesota, Red is found in boats of adventure including a trip to South America to find a baby for Bridget.
The name Delancey came from inspiration from a subway stop in New York City.
“I just thought the name was cool. I wanted to name my daughter Delancey, but that didn’t work out,” Ryan laughed.
The writing process began two years after he had retired in 2003 from Mankato West High School as a speech, theater and English teacher. Before that Ryan had taught junior high English in which he had the duty to introduce students to young adult literature for eight years.
“I found myself attracted to the literature itself,” Ryan said. And he’s especially drawn to a female protagonist in a book of adventure.
“There’s just not a lot written in that genre,” Ryan said. “There has to be a bridge between ‘Little Women’ and to what’s being written today.”
In the course of teaching, Ryan believes that having a book such as his novel or any that focuses on a female lead, is beneficial. It’s an opportunity to see someone like themselves in a book to relate to. And it’s a book that anyone can delve into from comedy breaks to thrilling scenes in the Amazon.
Ryan — also a local playwright — hopes he can find an audience for his young adult novel. After creating the characters for more than a decade, they have become their own beings waiting to be heard through the pages.
“I have an affinity for the characters, and you want others to appreciate them and their character strengths and courage,” Ryan said.
Like many writers, the pen and mind never seem to stop. Ryan hopes to release the other novel “Fire and Ice,” which he began writing the same time as “I Didn’t Put Honey in the Soap Dispenser.” However, he’s not sure when that’ll come out yet.
“Nice try!” Ryan laughed. “I don’t even know how it ends.”
With copious notes from the beginnings of the novel, Ryan is patching “Fire and Ice” to be released, but in the end, it doesn’t matter so long as he’s continuing to write.
“It doesn’t really matter during the time, you just have to be (writing) something, whether it’s the next play or book,” he said. “It’s been like that for me my whole life.”
