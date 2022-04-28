They joke about the sacrifice.
“One thing Shelley has said every single year that we’ve done this is that every 24-hour pledge drive marathon takes a year out of our lives,” Tim Lind, co-host of the Shuffle Function radio show on KMSU, said of co-host Shelley Pierce. “So it’s looking pretty dicey up here.”
They do not joke, however, about what KMSU means to them.
Starting at 6 p.m. today, Lind and Pierce will embark on their 20th rendition of what KMSU listeners know as Pledge Drive A-Go-Go, a full day of programming where they’re the only deejays on the clock.
They do it, they say, because they believe in the mission of KMSU — which plays everything from indie rock and local music to show tunes, jazz and blues — and they’re willing to do what it takes to see it succeed.
“Shyboy Tim and Shelley will go 24 hours without sleep, surviving only on the basic human needs of caffeine, Rock & Roll, and your generosity,” KMSU’s website reports. “They’ll do whatever it takes to make sure this amazing radio station stays on the air, even if pulling a stunt like this means chopping one year off their lives.”
Twenty years have gone by quickly, the duo says. And a lot about the “stunt” has evolved and changed over time.
Back when they pitched the idea, neither had ever done a live show. Their first shift of live radio, then, was a triple. Today, of course, they broadcast live every morning. But back then, they were an unknown commodity.
Then station manager Jim Gullickson quickly said yes to the idea.
“He was actually all for it,” Lind said.
Added Pierce, “He recognizes a stunt when he sees one.”
“He was incredibly supportive to let two people that have never been live before just take over the whole station for 24 hours,” Lind said.
They raised about $15,000 that year, a dollar amount they thought was “astronomical” at the time. These days, the pair’s annual “stunt” pulls in closer to $50,000, money that helps pay for programming, equipment, maintenance and, as Pierce said, “keeping the lights on.”
The stunt aspect cannot be overstated. Staying awake — and alert enough to keep a pledge drive humming — is indeed a monumental feat. But they’ve come up with some tricks to help themselves stay awake for 24 hours.
They program longer songs to give them a chance to get up and stretch their legs a bit or take walks around the building. One thing they don’t do is “rest.” If they do anything even remotely close to slowing down, their bodies take it as a sign to start shutting down.
“I always feel like my eyes are shutting, and I realized if I shut my eyes, they’re gonna stay shut,” Lind said. “So it’s not something you can risk.”
Pierce said they’ve also employed a tactic that kills two birds with one stone: in-studio musicians. They provide entertainment for listeners and stimulation for the hosts.
“You can’t fall asleep if you have people in the studio with you,” she said. “The hardest hours for me are always going to 3 until about 5 in the morning where we don’t have so many people.”
Even in the wee hours, though, they say there are always people listening. While listenership does go down during hours when most working people are asleep, pledges still come in. And some listeners try to match the 24-hour stamina stunt.
“Folks have been doing it. They’ll send a text message every hour saying ‘I’m still awake!’ I’d say the last maybe seven or eight years we’ve had at least one or two people, if not more, staying awake all 24 hours with us.”
Tom Royer, while he’s not staying up 24 hours, is among the station’s loyal listeners. He’s also one of the creators of another special event that comes along every year, the “They Might Be Playing They Might be Giants” show.
He’s in awe, he said, of their stamina and dedication to the cause.
“I don’t know how Tim and Shelley do it,” Royer said. “I mean, I’ve had the pleasure of spending 12 hours with them many times during They Might Be Giants marathons, and it really is physically and emotionally draining. But to be live on air for 24 straight hours? They love this radio station, and KMSU is totally worth it.”
Pledge Drive A-Go-Go starts at 6 p.m. To make a pledge, visit kmsu.org.
