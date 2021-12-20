It’s poinsettia time of year!
So many colors to choose from. Remember when there was only red?
Poinsettias are considered in the plant industry as a temporary plant and usually sold in what appears to be a container that is too small. This makes the plant look larger! Consequently, it may need watering every day.
Water is critical, but so is drainage. Be sure to check after watering that water isn’t accumulating in the bottom of the pot sleeve.
On the other hand, if you forget to water for a couple of days and your plant seems beyond hope, only then allow it to sit in water for a couple of hours to recover.
Poinsettias, like many houseplants, are in a light weight potting soil that can dry out and shrink up and the soil may pull away from the sides of the pot. If this happens, when you water it can run right through. This can be mistaken for thinking it is already too wet.
When potting soil gets too dry, it can be almost impervious to water, like trying to get plastic to soak up water. Scratch the surface a bit and work the soil back to the edges of the pot, gently breaking up the dried mass.
Eventually the appearance of the plant starts to decline. That is the time to take action if you want to save it.
First re-pot into a larger container, adding heavier indoor potting mix. Second, if the top looks sickly, prune it back to the main stem leaving some of the branching. When the transition is completed, it will look like you planted a stick. No worries, unless of course the plant was already dead. By spring, you should have a nicely filled out potted plant.
Back in my horticulture instructing days, the students in my class repotted poinsettias every year and many of our older plants were 4-6 feet tall — small trees.
Getting them to color-up on time is the tricky part, but if you care about saving the plant more than the colored bracts in December, pot them up!
Fungus gnats can often appear with poinsettias or other indoor plants. They are obvious as they fly around the plants, and you will likely blame it on the bunch of bananas on your kitchen counter.
The adult fungus gnats live on or near the soil surface, so inspect all plants before purchasing. Give the pot a tap and if there are adults present, it should be obvious as they will fly out when disturbed.
There are soil drenches you can purchase to kill the eggs that are hatching in the soil. Another method is to let the soil get as dry as possible without killing the plant before watering. This will help to kill some of the eggs through dehydration.
In the larval stage, the fungus gnat feeds on the roots of your plants for about 2 weeks, pupates and then emerges as an adult to lay 100 or so eggs on the soil surface.
Evergreens turning brown?
Typically evergreens shed some needles this time of year. A homeowner can get nervous when they notice brown needles forming. This is a normal process for the older, less-productive needles to die back and drop off.
A normal tree when shedding will have the interior needles turning brown and the brown area will look somewhat evenly distributed.
If the browning or die back is only a certain section or on the exterior, that is not normal needle drop.
Branches that are in too much shade can lose all of their needles. Heavily shaded evergreens, may only have green on the top of the tree as it fights for sunshine. Over time, even the branches of heavily shaded trees die and break off.
Last week, some branches were pruned away from a maple that was shading the southwest side of a spruce tree. The top of the spruce is close to 18 feet tall, and growth on half of it is dead due to the maple shading it from the sun. It won’t grow back, but hopefully it won’t get worse.
The entire side that received some shade looks thin and sparse compared to the other side. So, when you see tiny evergreens planted far apart in a newly established property – there is a reason!
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers' Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
