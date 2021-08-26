MANKATO — Pop artist Jesse McCartney, the man behind the hit songs "Beautiful Soul" and "Leavin'" among others, is to perform Oct. 1 at Minnesota State University during homecoming week.
The show is in Myers Field House and tickets are $15 for MSU students ($20 for student guest tickets) and $25 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased online at www.mnsuevents.com or at MSU's Student Activities front desk in the Centennial Student Union, Room 173.
Though just 34 years old, McCartney has had a long career in the entertainment business. Born in New York, he started acting at age 7. One of his earlier gigs was on the daytime drama "All My Children." He's also appeared in various prime-time series including "Law and Order."
Music, however, has been his biggest venture. McCartney's first three albums — the platinum "Beautiful Soul" (2004), "Right Where You Want Me" (2006) and "Departure" (2008) — consecutively made the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on concert night, and there is no re-entry to the concert. Parking will be available in Lot 20 (near Blakeslee Stadium). No outside food, beverages, backpacks or flash photography is allowed.
The concert is presented by Minnesota State University's Student Events Team.
