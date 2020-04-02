It was a mere coincidence that Shawn Weigel, photographer and owner of 38th Street Photography, wanted to begin working on portraits.
Weigel saw a trend floating around social media where photographers would take pictures of people on their porch, also known as “porchraits.” Though the trend doesn’t have a definitive place of origin, it has set off in Canada, central America, New York City and now Mankato.
The practice started shortly after the pandemic had begun around the world, Weigel said. And after following one of his favorite photographers and seeing the amazing stories that would come from the porchraits, Weigel decided to start his own series.
“Last weekend was the first time doing it, and we did 43 households,” Weigel said. “We started off in our neighborhood, Tourtellotte, and did the first half Friday — 28 that day.”
Many of his subjects volunteered through his Facebook post, calling for those interested in being a part of the project, he said.
His post had more than 100 comments from people from all around, interested in taking up the generous offer of a free shoot and up to five free digital prints.
“You can dress in your Sunday best or your hazmat suits (someone please do that lol) or anything you choose,” Weigel posted.
Hitting and walking the streets for 2 1/2 hours with his girlfriend (who is assisting him), Weigel stood on the sidewalk or street, remaining 10 feet away from the families.
Some families dressed up in suspenders, others wore PJs, some wore costumes and others remained casual. One common accessory, however, were the smiles.
“A lot of people have been thanking me and got happy to get out of their house,” Weigel said. “It feels good to see (the smiles).”
Weigel adds that it allowed some families to get into a different mindset rather than being bound to the sofa watching Netflix and not getting ready for anything.
While walking, he noticed that kids were playing while they waited for the him to pass by their house with their families. By the time he and his girlfriend had arrived, the kids were dressed up with grass stains on their pants and huge grins on their faces.
“It was nice to see all the smiles.”
Plus, it helps Weigel keep his mind off things, too. “It’s given me something to do over the weekends.”
Typically on the weekends, Weigel would head to concerts to take some shots of the musicians or during the good weather, landscapes. But there isn’t much of either going on right now.
“I got nothing until June. There’s no landscapes, nothing has bloomed, and it’s just brown outside. It keeps my mind in the photography set,” he said.
Kelsey Chester, one of the participants in the experiment, said that she had found Weigel’s post because her aunt from St. Peter had tagged her.
“When I found out it was happening, I signed up to be a part of the group,” Chester said.
Chester, her boyfriend, Caleb Siem and their dog, Marbles, set up props on their porch including a lemonade stand and a Batman cutout in the background.
“I didn’t give my boyfriend an opportunity to say no, and Marbles has to agree,” Chester laughed. “There’s something about that artistic creative outlet that I thrive on.”
The creativity was just a perk to the experience, which took only about 10 minutes of their time during the weekend. After the photo shoot, Chester and her boyfriend took a walk through their neighborhood and they saw that there were others waiting to get a photo, too.
What she realized, however, was the unity the project brought to the neighborhood, despite the current state of the world.
“We took a bike ride 20 minutes after the photo and there was half a dozen people smiling in their front yard,” Chester said.
There were others in her neighborhood that she had known from other places, such as her job at Mankato Ballet Company.
“I didn’t know they lived on my same block,” Chester said. “You see these people or hear them in the community, but in a different sense. Having this kind of photo shoot brings you together. It’s a small world.”
Weigel hopes to have all the photos processed and ready for families to see by Easter, and he also plans to continue the porchtraits experiment for a while or at least until Easter weekend. The grins on the families faces have been worth the project.
“I like making people smile when I can,” Weigel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.