Colin Scharf loves dressing up. He also loves throwing themed events. So when an opportunity arises that allows him to do both, he jumps at it.
This time, he’ll be jumping to new heights. Literally.
Scharf’s recording label Precious Metals Records is partnering with the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund to host The Spring Formal on Saturday; an awareness-raising event for women’s cancer and in honor of those who have experienced it themselves.
The event will be held at the Profinium Tower Terrace, a rooftop with a great view of the sunset and downtown Mankato.
For $30 in advance (online) or $35 at the door, guests — who are invited to dress in thrifted and vintage attire, or however they interpret formal — can witness both, along with live music from Scharf’s band Silver Summer, his wife Laura’s all-female band Given Names and a special debut performance by The Silver Belle’s, another all-female group, which is inspired by 60s Motown sound.
Doors open at 6 p.m. followed by speeches from Scharf and Ann Fee — a local artist currently battling cancer — at 7 p.m., during which guests can enjoy a complimentary charcuterie buffet provided by Sadaka’s Deli with their complimentary beer and wine. Tips to the bartender are encouraged and will be donated to Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
At the door, guests will also receive a complimentary corsage courtesy of Flowers by Jeanie. The corsage will be a pink carnation in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Director of the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Maureen Gustafson said the event is a great tribute to those who have or have had cancer. “It’s great to have music in their lives, a community supporting them and being able to go to events where people can empathize and share in their journey.”
Gustafson also said that Zierdt himself would have been very proud of the event.
The idea for the event has been in the works for about a year. But the actual planning process took about half that.
“It was always in the back of my head all last year,” Scharf said. “But from when we actually confirmed the venue, that was like, the second week of March, so about six weeks.”
The idea was born from a conversation between Scharf and then-owner of Union Market Gina Moorhead. The two spoke about the possibility of hosting a “spring fling, semi-formal, sock hop” at Moorhead’s store.
“She loved the idea,” Scharf said. “She was selling clothing and I thought it’d be really cool to partner with a local clothing retailer to support both the bands and her business. And if you don’t have an outfit, you can just get one there. That was sort of the idea.”
When Union Market closed last year, the idea fell through.
“But I got it back in my head at the beginning of this year,” Scharf said. “I knew I wanted to do this show because I knew it was going to be cool. Or I had a feeling it was going to be cool.”
He then finalized May 14 as the date for the event after confirming with all of the bands involved that it would work for them. Anything earlier would have been too soon and anything later would have teetered into summer, Scharf said.
His next task was finding a venue. But his first choice was already booked.
“My main venue was the Wine Cafe,” Scharf said. “I really like booking there because our friends own the place and we love to support them. It’s also just a great bar. But they were booked that night, which is a bummer.”
So, he had to get creative.
“Laura and I were driving around downtown early March and I just sort of looked up and went, ‘Oh my God, why don’t we do it on the rooftop’ and she said it sounded cool,” Scharf said. “Whenever Laura’s in on something, I know it’s probably a good idea.”
After getting on the phone with the proper contact from the Profinium, he secured a rooftop venue.
“So then I thought, okay, we’re on a rooftop,” Scharf said. “This can just be like a BYOB, happy, fun, DIY kind of banger. We have to elevate the show, literally, and figuratively.”
To achieve that, he officially themed the event a Spring Formal and contacted a friend from the Mankato Area Foundation and asked for possible funding or sponsorship. His friend mentioned that they recently received sponsorship money from the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund and asked if Scharf would like to partner with them.
“I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds great’ and it works out because this is a Precious Metals Records Presents show and this will be the third fundraiser and community support sponsorship that we’ve been associated with,” he said. “It just made sense.”
After all the work he’s put into it, Scharf’s eager to get the show on the road.
“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “I know whoever shows up is going to have a great time. We have a lot of fun stuff planned. All of the bands play super fun and really dancey music. There’s a lot of very cool things happening in town that night, so it’d be one of many interesting things to come to.”
The event is capped at 80 guests and will go until 10 pm.
