My goodness, but the world is a noisy place these days. No matter where you go, you’re sure to be bombarded with some kind of noise be it music, traffic, energetic cellphone conversations.
It’s not only a jungle out there, it’s a loud jungle out there.
I like music as much as the next person, only I want to choose when, where and what I listen to. I wouldn’t say I have discriminating musical taste — no sense in lying — but I know what I like and none of it is being played today. Since I stopped updating my own personal playlist back in the 1970s right around the time Starland Vocal Band had their one and only hit, I know the odds of hearing anything I like while pumping gas are slim indeed.
It’s those moments at the gas station when I experience a flash of pure gratitude for my day job, which is in a blessedly quiet library. Libraries and morgues are probably among the last few places where music isn’t piped in and it’s still possible to have a thought pop into your head and be able to run its course without being interrupted by a singer wailing like their underwear suddenly knotted up on them.
People seem to be divided into two camps when it comes to noise. There are those who put their earbuds in the moment they wake up and who obviously prefer to control what sounds are going into their heads, and there are those who take their chances and venture forth earbud free but still cringing when a door is shut too loudly.
People who study sound have pointed out that ears, unlike eyes, aren’t equipped with lids that can clamp down as needed. I think that’s a shame, although it makes sense because hearing is an amazingly accurate warning device of approaching lions, tigers and bosses checking to see if you’re on YouTube at work.
Still, in the same way eyelids protect us from seeing things we’d rather not see (think roadkill), earlids would definitely protect us from things we’d much rather not hear (think Justin Bieber — although that’s not really fair since I wouldn’t know if I was listening to him without someone telling me).
Which reminds me of something else I’m grateful for: the mute button. The mute button was invented in 1956 by an employee working for the Zenith television company and was sold with the alluring enticement of being able to “shut off the sound of long annoying commercials,” a completely understandable sentiment but one that strikes me as biting the hand that feeds companies like Zenith.
But back to the mute button. While I appreciate the mute on our television, I’m glad no one’s been able to expand a mute button’s capability to the point where we could actually mute each other on demand.
Just think how hurtful it would be if other people could mute us when we’re sharing details about the dream we had the other night about being chosen to be in a remake of “The Golden Girls” or reminiscing about the good old days when you could rent a four-room apartment for $250 a month and not have to share it with 12 roommates, or wondering why we can’t find blue jeans that fit anymore. I know I’d be stung if I was muted more often than not whenever I opened my mouth.
Sans earlids and mute on demand buttons, maybe we need a different kind of option, something along the lines of what Uber experimented with that allowed passengers to press a “Prefers Silence” button upon getting into their ride. Uber drivers for the most part found that preference rude.
I suppose it would depend on the circumstances — and the passenger. If you’re driving to the airport and have Chatty Chuck as a driver and you’re nursing a hangover from one too many wine spritzers, I can see where you’d want complete silence.
On the other hand, if you’re the Chatty Cathy type and you get a stoic driver, maybe he or she should have the option to silence you.
Now if we can just get gas stations, drugstores and big-box stores on board and equip consumers with “Prefers Silence” buttons, I bet a lot of people might start shopping in person again.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
