Pridefest is back in Mankato this year, with imagery and a theme dating back to its roots.
A hand holding a brick with the words “We are the radical resistance” emblazoned on its side is the image that South Central Minnesota Pridefest is promoting as part of its 20th annual event Sept. 11 in Riverfront Park.
“We are going back to our roots,” said South Central Executive Director Jeni Kolstad. “Our theme this year is ‘We are the radical resistance.’ We went with this theme to get back to our roots of what Pridefest is all about.”
While there’s been some nominal pushback from a few businesses about the theme, questioning whether it incites violence, Kolstad is quick to say that isn’t the goal.
She tells the story of 1969, when there were police raids happening at LGBTQ bars in New York City and one particular night the LGBTQ folks were fed up and fought back.
“That’s where pride comes from,” she said. “It’s this uprising against police brutality. We’re continuing the message that ‘We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it.’”
Jenn Melby-Kelley, a Mankato business owner who supports Pridefest, said it’s “a really big deal” to have the event back this year after it was called off in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“It’s a celebration of positivity, inclusivity, all that stuff we search for in our daily lives,” said the owner of the Coffee Hag in Old Town. “It’s a big deal to be able to meet and go to a place where you can be yourself without fear.”
About 2,000 people are expected to attend Pridefest. It will kick off with a parade down Riverfront Drive, starting at the Blue Earth County Library and ending at the park. It will conclude with the park festival including performers, vendors and booths. If an LGBTQ person is seeking a friendly church, for example, this is where they can find it.
Among the fun activities featured will be drag shows, belly dancers, live music and speeches about who the festival is dedicated to.
Last year there wasn’t a full Pridefest, but supporters did gather for a rally and a march from Riverfront Park to the government center.
Mankato may seem slightly more progressive than other cities of its size, being a college town, but Pridefest leaders say there is still work to do with inclusivity.
“Mankato has changed a lot in the last 15 years,” Melby-Kelley said. “It’s become a little more open, but there’s also this bubble of safety on the campus and in businesses in downtown Mankato. It’s better than it used to be.”
“We are getting better,” Kolstad said. “But I’m not going to go so far as to say everyone here feels safe and accepted because that is not true. As we’ve seen in the last few years, the community is divided. It’s not this safe and accepting space for everyone. There are a number of people who will not come to Pridefest because they will not put themselves out in the open like that.”
Still, the joy of Pridefest is being able to hold your girlfriend’s hand and feeling safe doing so, Melby-Kelley said. “This is a safe space to be myself.”
Kolstad said in her private therapy work she still sees clients who aren’t comfortable coming out of the closet as being LGBTQ. It brings people into therapy because it’s so damaging to see homophobia and transphobia in the community.
Pridefest comes at a good time, when LGBTQ people need support. “It’s really positive and fun,” Melby-Kelley said. “I remember when I came out, I felt like I pulled this paper bag off my face and I started to see things differently. It can be really empowering.”
She also said Pridefest is a great time for family and friends of LGBTQ folks to show their support by attending the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.