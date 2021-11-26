Each year, when Dana Sikkila embarks on her popular Project Bike tour, she does so with a film crew tagging along.
Sometimes they shoot a few hours of footage, sometimes a bit more. In each case, the tour has produced enough footage to put together a short film documenting Sikkila’s quest to tour the state on two wheels, meet with and talk to rural (and usually unsung) artists, and bring back a piece of their work to the 410 Project art gallery in downtown Mankato.
The latest version of the Project Bike film, though, is quite a bit more ambitious, and longer, than previous efforts.
“Project Bike: The Final Stretch,” is a deep dive into Sikkila’s most recent Project Bike tour, which took place in 2019. For this journey Sikkila, using grant money and a few bucks of her own, hired a professional crew with the goal of documenting this journey, but also all previous journeys.
The result is a 90-minute feature-length documentary that was an “official selection” of the Twin Cities Film Festival.
TCFF selections are chosen based on quality. With all due respect to the previous films, this one seems to be a step above in length, depth and production value. This film also includes footage from all previous films, giving it a retrospective, all-encompassing vibe.
“Every year we purposely worked with different people so that we’d have different voices interpreting what Project Bike is. Each filmmaker has had a different understanding of techniques of filmmaking or resources,” Sikkila said. “So this year, we’re working with Kaboom Productions, which is a production company that splits its time between Minnesota and California. We had put out a call for filmmakers and we wanted it to be Minnesota-based filmmakers. Because everything in the film we want to be Minnesota based from the music, the filmmakers and the artists.”
Project Bike has come a long way. It began as a simple idea Sikkila had to celebrate rural artists in a way that brought attention to the base elements of creative expression. Just as a brush strokes a canvas, a hand molds clay or a needle pierces fabric, Sikkila’s legs pump bike pedals to collect it all.
The visceral, organic nature of art creation exists without social media, without computer screens, without smartphones. Which is why, for Sikkila, it was important to physically power her own journey to collect the works of art. The “bike” part of Project Bike takes a simple art collection idea and gives it a unique flavor, colored by sweat, effort, exertion, purpose and meaning.
“It was really important for me years ago when I started at the 410 Project to reach out to artists outside of the Mankato community in a different way,” Sikkila said. “Like getting away from the computer or getting away from the phone and really connecting with people, kind of breaking down that stereotype of who is an artist, from a small child to someone who is 60-some years old that doesn’t even identify as an artist, but they’ve been making money from their art for like 30 years.”
On one hand, getting away from screens and visiting people in their elements has always been the heart and soul of Project Bike. On the other hand, Sikkila wanted to share the journey on a larger scale, so she’s filmed it in some fashion every years.
By doing this, she said, she can share the essence of what is great about the project: meeting artists in their creative spaces, talking to them about why they create, and bringing back to Mankato a piece of art that can be shared in the gallery.
So, while a screen is definitely required to experience the film version of Project Bike, Sikkila hopes it will remind people that art exists all around us, and that it’s a good idea to put the phone down occasionally to see it.
“Let’s start to have these conversations in a public way,” she said. “It’s the artists who benefit because they’re able to get their stories out there.
“Through the films, people have been able to watch and connect to these creatives, either through their personal stories of their life or what they’re making. Hopefully they’ve inspired other people to believe that they can do creative things or that they can come out of a situation and there’s positive things or you can live in a rural community and be a successful artist.”
With a longer film, Sikkila said they were able to delve into backstories a bit, both of the artists and the people making the journey, namely Sikkila and her riding partner, Kyle Zeiszler.
“In the other films, I’ve really only been able to show the artists that we’ve been meeting with but you don’t really get any backstory on what Project Bike is or how it started or who Kyle is,” she said. “Kyle has been in all these films and people are like, ‘Who is Kyle, what does he do?’”
