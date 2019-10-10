Project Bike began five years ago as a feisty, grassroots idea by Dana Sikkila to travel the state by bike and collect art works from artists along the way.
The idea was inventive enough to snag a few grants, and Sikkila turned it into an annual event, one documented by filmmakers and followed by hundreds of well-wishers on social media.
Tonight, at the 410 Project in downtown Mankato, Sikkila and riding partner Kyle Zeiszler will host the final Project Bike reception. Art from their most recent bike tour will fill the gallery, and an abbreviated (35-minute) version of the documentary about the tour will be shown.
Sikkila says she’s ready for Project Bike to be done. She loved the concept and made many new friends and memories, but it’s a grueling endeavor.
“I’ve been places I would never go and met people I would never have met,” she said.
Project Bike started as an idea to simply use self-powered transportation to raise awareness about artists throughout the region. And Sikkila was clear that this project wasn’t just about a bike ride to collect paintings. It was more about meeting with the artists, learning about who they are as people, listening to their ideas about where they fit in their communities and how art is making those communities better places.
“It goes beyond looking at the art,” she said. “It’s also about listening to the artists.”
Sikkila recalls one recent trip when, while on the northern Minnesota leg of the tour (there are two legs, one southern and one northern), she and Zeiszler were riding through downtown Brainerd when someone shouted from their car window, “Hey, Project Bike!”
She says the same type of thing has happened in Mankato.
“I think we’ve underestimated the impact the Project Bike has had on greater Minnesota,” she said.
So far, she said, she hasn’t heard of anyone replicating her idea. And maybe that’s because it’s a massive undertaking. In fact, after the first year, she says she was content to let Project Bike die, but the 80 people who attended that first reception urged her to do it again.
That’s when she got the idea of adding a riding partner.
“That was make or break for me,” she said. “We had a really good teamwork of opposites.”
Zeiszler agreed. He said his background in sports medicine and bike maintenance, combined with a laid-back and logical vibe, was a good complement to Sikkila’s emotional, creative approach.
“I’m there to provide an even keeled-ness,” he said. “I have different talents she doesn’t have in regards to bike maintenance, massage. I’d say things like ‘We need to slow down here,’ or ‘We’re overdoing it, getting headaches.’ And I was also able to bring more of a logical approach to problem solving.”
Added Sikkila, “Kyle is very level-headed, and I’m very emotional. There were lots of issues with the bikes where I’m like ‘We’re done!’ And he’d be like, ‘Let’s just talk about this.’”
One of the things that has changed each year is the film crew. Sikkila was a one-woman operation that first year and handled everything with a GoPro camera. Each year after that she hired others to handle film duties. For this last one, she decided to spend more than usual to get a film crew that would produce a full-length documentary.
Having a film crew along, she said, has its ups and downs. Upside: They handle all the filming Downside: They’re always filming.
“After some of those tough days they’d be asking us to do that one more thing when we’re tired and it’s like ‘Nooo!’” Zeiszler said, jokingly. “But that’s why we’re doing this.”
That film crew will be at tonight’s reception, by the way. They’ll be gathering even more footage for the final cut of the film. Their hope is to enter the documentary to film festivals. (So if being an extra in a film is your thing, be at the 410 Project tonight.)
Sikkila said they’ll be making an announcement tonight about a Project Bike event happening soon. It’s kind of a big deal, she says.
Fun Fact: Mankato band The Frye wrote a song for Project Bike that will included in the film.
