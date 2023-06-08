Chamber music likely suffers from lots of judgment based on very little knowledge. ProMusica Minnesota works to correct that through multiple events each year that strive to break down barriers.
Two of the most visible representatives of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, Bethel Balge and Benji Inniger, also lead ProMusica as artistic director and executive director, respectively. Suffice it to say, they know their stuff.
“Chamber music is an interesting slice of classical music, and we like to say it’s best experienced for and amongst friends,” Inniger said. “And we want to try to bring our audience closer to the music and the joy and inspiration it can bring.”
The best place to do that is the fifth annual ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival taking place Thursday through Sunday at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College. It includes performances by musicians both in the midst of illustrious careers and those at the beginning of what they hope will be illustrious careers.
Bringing together musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra, among others, they will highlight the works of musical masters with a visual art enhancement, plus a competition among five young musicians in the Young Artist Recital.
“ProMusica Minnesota is a dynamic, energetic organization that showcases the musical talent of our community and state,” said Balge, who created the Summit Avenue Music Series in 2016, sponsored by Martin Luther College in New Ulm. She called it a “bucket list” event.
“Anyone who has not ever seen a classical chamber music concert should have this experience at least once in their life,” she said.
In 2019, ProMusica established the festival at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato that takes advantage of empty academic venues. The next year they became a new and independent nonprofit and began offering three to four concerts at Martin Luther College during the school year and three to four as part of the festival at Bethany in June.
“Without hyperbole, we can say that we have been able to work with some of the best musicians in Minnesota, often featuring leading players from the Minnesota Orchestra and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra,” Inniger said.
That’s true of the opening concert at 7 p.m. today, which will include Minnesota Orchestra first associate concertmaster Susie Park, Minnesota Orchestra associate principal cellist Silver Ainomae and ProMusica’s Balge. They will perform “June Twilight.”
They will also perform Robert Schumann’s “D Minor Trio.” On Rebecca Clarke’s “G Minor Piano Trio,” they will be joined by soprano Jenny Haugen. As a special offering, three improvisatory visual artists will paint their impressions of Schumann’s Trio in real time while it is performed.
This will work with the fact that performers are not on a stage to help draw the audience into the performance, Inniger said.
The finale concert at 3 p.m. Sunday features virtuoso performers for “Trio of Trios,” which includes Destenay’s “Trio in B Minor for Oboe, Clarinet and Piano,” Stavinsky’s iconic “Soldier’s Tale for violin, clarinet and piano,” and Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio in D Minor.”
Performers are Rui Du, Minnesota Orchestra’s assistant concertmaster, Minnesota Orchestra cellist Pitnarry Shin, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Sang Yoon Park, and University of Minnesota Oboe professor Christine Soojin Kim.
Friday’s 7 p.m. concert is the popular Young Artist Recital, where invited young “rising stars’’ receive a stipend to perform as soloists. It is free.
“I’ve had the chance to preview a few of these, and it is going to be a tremendous year with a lot of variety, including oboe, piano, alto saxophone, cello and violin,” Inniger said.
The second component, which is new this year, is the ProMusica Student Art Competition. Sponsored by the Marian Anderson Fund and the Mary E. Suedbeck Fund for the Encouragement of the Arts of Mankato Area Foundation, prizes total $3,000.
“This year, we are focusing on 2D works such as painting, drawing, printmaking, etc., but we hope to expand that in the future,” Inniger said.
Many of the works will be open to bids to help support the students’ works. Local judges will be on hand, and a People’s Choice Award will be given.
Festival passes or individual concert tickets are available.
If You Go What: ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival When: Today through Sunday Where: Bethany Lutheran College’s Trinity Chapel Tickets: Festival passes are $35 for general admission, $80 for families and $10 for students with a valid ID. Individual concerts are $20 for general admission and $5 for students. The Young Artist Recital is free. Advance reservations are available at promusicamn.com, and tickets will be available in person before each concert.
