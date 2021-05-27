MANKATO — ProMusica Minnesota’s annual Chamber Music Festival at Bethany Lutheran College is back with in-person performances slated for early June.
Violinist Peter McGuire, a Mankato native and West High School graduate who plays for the Minnesota Orchestra, spearheaded the concert series and others in the region a few years ago with pianist Bethel Balge, executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
Bruce Taylor, president of ProMusica Minnesota, said they formed the nonprofit in response to what they saw as a lack of access to classical music performances in southern Minnesota. Balge had launched the Summit Avenue Music Series in New Ulm in 2016, and when she and McGuire launched the ProMusica Chamber Music Festival in 2019, they merged the two under one umbrella.
“We are trying to bring chamber music to southern Minnesota,” Taylor said. “There just wasn’t an offering for that stuff.”
The upcoming four-day festival includes four one-hour concerts, beginning the afternoon of Sunday, June 6, followed by evening concerts the following Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Trinity Chapel on the Bethany Lutheran College campus. It includes chamber performances by composers Bach, Beethoven, Haydn and others.
“This is only the second time we’re holding the festival,” Balge said. “It would have been the third, but with COVID last year, we had to cancel.”
Instead, Balge and McGuire performed live vignettes on the ProMusica Minnesota YouTube channel last year, and it generated enough interest they decided to professionally record those concerts thanks to funding from the New Ulm Area Foundation.
“When you can’t have live music, you’ve got to do the next best thing,” Taylor said. “We all learned a lot in the past 14 months, and that was one of them. We did the virtual concerts in the fall, and in March we were able to have a live concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran in New Ulm. We followed that up with a live concert in April and had our final concert of the season on Mother’s Day.”
One of the performers at the Mother’s Day concert in New Ulm told the audience he hadn’t performed live in 14 months, making it not only enthralling for the audience but for the performers as well.
“As we’ve been able to get back to a more normal distance, it’s really much nicer,” McGuire said. “Having people there of course when you are about to start, that introverted nervous energy when you are about to share something, it’s nice to get back to that feeling as well — that there’s some reciprocity between performer and audience.”
While the YouTube concerts were a success, Balge said they pale in comparison to in-person live performances, when an audience member can control what they want to see, as opposed to being limited to the camera frame.
“Playing live and especially a chamber music setting is a very intimate experience because you’re up close and personal with the musicians, and as an audience member you control what you’re looking at and hearing,” Balge said. “If you have that combination of wonderful acoustics and wonderful musicians and instruments, that combination can’t be replicated when it’s recorded. You just have to be there live to experience and understand.”
Silver Ainomäe, a cellist for the Minnesota Orchestra, and violinist Colin McGuire, Peter McGuire’s brother, also will join Balge and McGuire on the stage in June.
“We have performed together, although not as often as we might like,” McGuire said of his brother. “There have been some geographic barriers in recent history, but we’re both in southern Minnesota this summer and that is a nice coincidence, so he’ll join me for a Bach double violin concerto.”
On June 9, the festival will feature a youth string quartet from Artaria Chamber Music School in St. Paul, along with up-and-coming clarinetist Anders Peterson, of Northfield.
“He’ll be doing a French sonata and the Schumann ‘Fantasiestücke,’” Taylor said. “He plays really well and is preparing for some international competitions right now.”
The concert series in June will be the last chance to see Peter McGuire perform locally in a small setting before he moves to Switzerland to join the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich, the largest orchestra there, featuring about 100 musicians from 20 countries.
It’s familiar territory for McGuire, who has performed for the Zurich-based orchestra in the past, although this time will likely be permanent. His last performance with the Minnesota Orchestra is Aug. 2 and he’ll be flying out that same night.
“What’s so nice now is we’re able to go back to familiar surroundings and friends, so it feels kind of adventurous but not risky,” he said. “It’s a very beautiful city and the concert hall I’ll rehearse and play in is extremely beautiful and unique.”
Balge said Trinity Chapel will make a perfect venue for the festival, thanks to one of the best grand pianos in town, with an ideal sound in an intimate setting.
“It’s a perfect location for chamber music,” she said. “It’s a beautiful chapel, and the size and acoustics are perfect.”
