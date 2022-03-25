NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota is wrapping up its sixth season with “Cello Treasures” 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College.
The nonprofit showcases 12 to 18 professional musicians from around the state, while featuring notable student artists. It offers two components to its programming — the Chamber Music Series in the chapel at Martin Luther College and the Chamber Music Festival in Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
The group offers seven concerts per season, which consists of three in New Ulm and four during the festival week in Mankato the first week of June, said Bethel Balge, a pianist and ProMusica Minnesota’s artistic director.
She will be accompanying renowned cellist Parry Karp at “Cello Treasures” in a performance of Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major” and Brahms’ “Sonata in F Major.”
“My mother, an accomplished pianist and organist gave me my first lessons,” she said. “Then I studied piano at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (Milwaukee) from age 10-18.”
Karp, who is artist in residence and the Graebner Professor of Chamber Music and Cello at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, also grew up in a musical family with parents who were both concert pianists.
“I started playing piano at the age of 5, and after realizing I needed my own voice, I started the cello at the age of 9,” Karp said. “I have been playing the cello for 58 years now. I learned a tremendous amount about music from my dad who was a very brilliant pianist and an extremely inspirational musician. How someone could inspire me for 59 years is beyond amazing, but he did. We played concerts together for 50 years until he died in 2014.”
Karp, who has also been a cellist of the Pro Arte Quartet for 46 years, first performed at ProMusicia five years ago, but his connections were established long before when Balge was a piano student of his father’s at the University of Wisconsin-Madison several decades ago.
“In addition to the great composers one is studying and playing, I have also been very fortunate in being able to play with many great performing artists,” he said.
Karp will perform two sonatas with Balge, as well as two solo cello pieces.
The first is by 20th-century African American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson titled “Fuguing Tune,” which is the first movement of “Lamentations, Black/Folksong Suite.”
“It is very lively and has a sophisticated counterpoint,” Karp said. “This will be the first time I have performed this piece, and it has been a wonderful challenge learning it.”
The second piece is George Crumb’s “Sonata for Solo Cello.” Crumb, incidentally, died just last month.
“I thought it would be appropriate to perform this in his memory,” Karp said. “The piece has great color and emotional range.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.