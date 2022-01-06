Kevin J. Edwards doesn’t consider himself to be a writer. Writing is difficult for him, he says, and he is a horrible speller.
Instead, he considers himself to be a storyteller.
A clinical psychologist by training, Edwards — a Fairmont native now living in Brainerd — has fulfilled a childhood dream by publishing a trilogy of fantasy stories aimed at middle school readers. He hopes to encourage them to tell their own stories through art.
His brother died of cancer at age 13 and his mother suffered from migraines, often asking him to darken the house and maintain silence. Young Kevin turned to the toys his mother purchased for him or found at garage sales. Key among those toys were marbles.
“On that dimly lit living room floor I gave those marbles human characteristics,” he says. “I think the term for that is personification. Certain sets of marbles became the good marbles with special abilities, and others became the villain marbles.”
He incorporated the game of freeze tag, wherein individuals or teams touch other players to freeze them. Those who finish unfrozen are the winners. That became the basis for the storyline of his “Marble Wars” books.
Today, in Zoom presentations to school classrooms, he tells students to begin their own stories. His stories started when he was their age, he says, but didn’t become fully realized until he was much older.
He doesn’t claim to have done it on his own. Far from it. He remembers an early teacher who, perhaps frustrated with his failures in other subjects, he says, encouraged him to share with his classmates a story he had written.
Recently, Edwards started participating in writing workshops at his Brainerd library, some including authors through The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. He applied for and received grants from Five Wings Arts Council in Staples, Minnesota, and, perhaps most importantly, he started working with a writing mentor who helped him shape his stories.
“My first draft of ‘Marble Wars’ did not meet my grade school teacher’s expectations of my early writing skills, as it was not very good in several writing ways, including poor spelling and grammar,” he says. Following several poor reviews, he met an editor at a local library event and she helped to work through his struggles.
Through Zoom they met weekly for a year. She enjoys fantasy and science fiction, he says, and she helped him find the tone of his writing. She helped create his characters’ voice. She also told him, “Kevin, for young readers you really have not one story here but three.” So he redrafted the story at the pace of about one chapter a week and found natural break points for the books.
He also credits his sons at home, Ben, Joe and Gabriel, who would joke with him during the writing process. Ben offered to review it all for flow of content and for errors. He also took the lead in exploring how to self-publish on Amazon.
Here is the basic storyline for the “Marble Wars” trilogy:
When marbles are lost in this world, they don’t disappear. Instead, they go to “The World Beneath,” the subtitle of book 1. Things from the modern world don’t work in this medieval world. Those marbles that are lucky enough end up here.
We are introduced to Marble Man, a young male marble who doesn’t want to be involved in the battles between good and bad marbles, especially those who use blades to freeze others so they can take over. When Marble Man and his brother, Iron Stone, go to a barn to rest, they encounter the meanest marble of them all, Menacing Strong, and are immediately frozen.
When thawed, they go on a journey to learn their path, discovering along the way their connection to the king.
In book 2, “Granite Death Halls,” Marble Man and his crew have to save the king and queen who have been captured there. Menacing Strong is marching with his huge army, heading toward the capital, Marbleutopia. And that is where they “Battle for Marbleutopia,” the subtitle of the third book.
Edwards wouldn’t divulge who wins this battle, though he did hint that he has begun work on a fourth installment called “Rise to the World Above.”
In the meantime, with the help of a grant from the Minnesota Arts Board, he is continuing to visit middle school classrooms via Zoom to help encourage rural students to pursue their own stories. Whether that be by writing, painting or even video, he wants to help them be creative. He’s working on a visit to his hometown of Fairmont.
As a psychologist, he believes in intervention, he says, so he plans to target a future book to even younger students. Using photos of animals, he plans to create real-life situations from which the animals escape and build character strengths.
He recounted the first visit he made to a classroom with young students.
“I basically told them, ‘When I was your size, I thought of this story. I didn’t write it then, but I thought about it. And I just want you to know, as you grow, keep thinking about it.’”
