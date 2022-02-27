A co-worker whose wife is an avid knitter remarked the other day that his wife’s knitting group believes if someone dies with a knitting project still in progress, they don’t go to heaven until someone else finishes the project for them. Instead, they wander around in some kind of in-between world, a purgatory for the unfinished purl.
Thankfully, I don’t knit because if I did, I’d be wandering around in knitting purgatory for a very long time. I’m not sure I buy into that particular superstition because it would only make sense that everyone who left this planet leaving behind any unfinished business, be it a scarf, half-built birdhouse or your taxes from 2018, would also have to wander around a similar purgatory until someone else took care of what they’d left behind.
I don’t think there would be anyone in heaven other than Martha Stewart types who always do what they’re supposed to in addition to reading directions before trying to put contact information in their new cellphone.
Hearing about those poor knitters made me wonder what other myths and legends are out there regarding the craft world. The only other one I found was a superstition that claims if you knit a sweater for your significant other, it’s quite likely they will break up with you once the sweater is completed.
No one explained if the post-sweater-breakup curse was the direct result of making a sweater 2 inches too short in the sleeves or crafted out of magenta and orange yarn that itched, although those might have been factors.
There was the thought that the knitter only remembered the breakup more vividly after putting all that work into making a sweater, which I completely believe. After all, if you’re knitting something big and complicated while thinking how your beloved is going to beam with delight when they put it on only to be dumped shortly thereafter, that’s got to stick in your memory bank like a burr on a collie.
I don’t believe in the sweater curse as my mother knitted many sweaters for my father and their marriage lasted over 50 years. True, the sweaters she knitted were usually navy blue or brown and always made out of non-itchy yarn, but the sleeves were often on the short side. Also true, they had some hellacious fights over the years, but I’m not sure if said fights correlated with the completion of a handknit sweater.
Where do such myths come from? Are they conjured up by the partners of crafters who are sick and tired of tripping over half-finished blankets and tea cozies? “Finish those damn slippers or you aren’t going to see the pearly gates! Or the purly ones either!” Perhaps jealous fellow crafters started the no-heaven-for-you idea as a twisted way to keep the more productive crafters in line. “I wouldn’t take on another poncho if I were you. You’re looking kind of pale, and we all know what happens to knitters who don’t finish their knitting before they die, don’t we?”
I never thought of knitters as the petty type, but who knows?
All of which makes me glad to be basically a non-crafty person. I have tried to knit and crochet but seem to be lacking a basic hand-eye coordination vital to creating more than the simplest of stitches.
I used to like to needlepoint and have at least 20 canvases — completed — piled up in the front hall closet awaiting the day I will make them into pillows and give them to relatives and friends for a Christmas in the very distant future. Now I’m wondering if finishing the major part of a craft project but not making it into anything usable qualifies one for needlepoint purgatory.
I’ve toyed with taking a ceramics class or learning how to make my own greeting cards, but in the end, I remain loyal to hobbies that have no myths attached to them, such as baking bread and watching reruns of “Knots Landing.”
Please don’t judge. Have you ever heard of anyone not getting into heaven because they didn’t let the final batch of dough rise or missed the series finale of a soap opera? I didn’t think so.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
