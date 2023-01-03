Q. I have several different jars of protein powder that have been sitting in my cupboard for way too long. I have found that I just don’t enjoy shakes. Do you have any other suggestions for how I can use the whey protein I already have purchased?
Is that barely-used container of whey protein powder haunting you from the kitchen cupboard? Maybe you went on a health kick, using it in smoothies for a nutrition boost. Or maybe you tried that new recipe for protein pancakes and haven’t touched the powder since. The good news? There are plenty of exciting new ways to incorporate whey protein powder into your daily routine so that container doesn’t go to waste.
While there are several different types of protein powders on the market, using one with whey protein has several health benefits. Whey protein supports muscle growth by providing high-quality protein with essential amino acids, which serve as building blocks for increased muscle growth. Leucine, an amino acid found in high amounts in whey protein, helps start muscle building at a molecular level. Even if muscle growth isn’t on your list of concerns this year, whey protein is also absorbed and utilized quickly compared to other types of protein, making it a great choice when adequate protein is essential.
Protein powder doesn’t have to be just for smoothies anymore! Check out these amazing ideas for fun ways to use the whey (no matter the flavor!) in your cupboard:
- Mix into your favorite pancake batter for an extra boost of protein and flavor. Try subbing any flavor protein powder (vanilla, chocolate, or even strawberry) into your next batch of pancakes.
- Monster Energy Bites are the perfect morning or afternoon snack. The boost of protein helps balance the carbohydrates from the oats and honey.
- Add your favorite flavor protein powder to homemade fruit dip for an easy and healthy dessert the whole family will love.
- Tired of the same old boring smoothie? Take it up a notch and find a new combination of ingredients that you find delicious. Add frozen fruit like blueberries and nutrient-rich chia seeds for a big fiber boost.
- Enhance your morning cup of joe by adding a nutrition boost of protein! Stir a scoop of protein powder into your next cup of hot or cold brew.
- Oatmeal is already a great option for breakfast, but you can take it up a notch by adding more flavor and protein with a scoop of protein powder.
