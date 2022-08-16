Is this the year of the rabbit? It is in my neck of the woods.
As we prepare for fall, (did I say that out loud?) be careful not to inadvertently create additional rabbit habitat for winter.
Since they will eat most anything, try to eliminate the habitat in your area as one control method. Brush piles, wood piles, tall weedy areas and heaps of debris all make good living quarters for rabbits.
I have lots of this. Pruning up lower branches on trees and shrubs also helps to eliminate cover. Cats and dogs sometimes keep the populations down. Yes, even declawed cats.
Fencing is the most effective way to keep rabbits out of the garden. Use a sturdy fencing and then layer chicken wire around the bottom. You can also try using smelly sprays. Often sprays need to be reapplied after rain, snow or certain time periods. I find telling Alexa to remind me of weekly tasks helps — as long as you’re in the room to hear it.
Planting enough food for everyone, including the rabbits, is not practical. When rabbits have plentiful food sources, they'll just make more! I admit over the years I am losing compassion for the rabbit. I’ve fallen victim to these little cuties too many times. Done.
Pruning time
It's time to prune the vines — cut back those melons and squashes.
If a cantaloupe is not the size of a tennis ball and a watermelon the size of a softball by now, they will likely never ripen. Melons and squashes closest to the crown of the plant will be the largest. Either cut back the vine to the sizable fruit or save the vine and just pick/prune off the fruits.
Your plant will put a lot of energy and water into those fruits that will never have a chance to ripen. If you remove them, there are more resources for your fruits that do have a chance to ripen.
Harvesting melons at the correct time can be a challenge for gardeners. What could be worse than picking your prize watermelon and slicing it open only to find it is not ripe yet?
We can look at a tomato and know it's ripe. A picked cantaloupe may be fragrant but picked too late and it can be mushy inside.
Cantaloupe can be one the most difficult for the new gardener. Most will start to ripen by mid August. When melons begin to ripen, the stem will start to crack away from the melon. When a gentle tug removes the melon, it is perfect. If not, leave another day or so.
This method is also called “slipping,” as in slipping off the vine. If you have lots of melons, use colored flags to mark the ones you are watching; less time hunting for them again equals more time eating them. The ripening period is accelerated by hot weather so be vigilant. Once they start, the season of indulgence can be short.
Ripe cantaloupe laying in the garden will split and rot quickly, attracting herds of sap/picnic beetles. Some types of melons will also have an obvious color change. Often you can smell them in the garden — so fragrant! My favorite to grow is ‘Ambrosia’ or ‘Burpee’s Hybrid.’
Watermelons are easy to pick at their peak following one simple indicator. When the curly tendril on the vine located closest to the melon is completely dried up and brown, the melon is ripe.
From the time the tendril starts to brown and is completely brown can be 3-7 days, sop keep watch. Watermelon will hold longer in the field than cantaloupe when ripe. Picking a ripe-sweet melon from a truck or store is more difficult as the tendril will not be attached to verify its readiness. A melon that is heavy for its size is usually sugared up and sweet. My favorite large watermelon is Sangria. My favorite small is Yellow Doll.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October in the Best Buy parking lot. Weekday markets are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
