Even though they weren’t completely sure what it was, when the idea of the Raw Fusion fashion show was brought to the MN River Builders in 2011, it was met with complete enthusiasm.
Nobody could have imagined what it would become.
“When Jamie Jacobs and Mary Kaus presented the idea for Raw Fusion to then-MRBA President Eric Peters and I, we honestly had no idea what they were proposing,” said Amy Kolb, who was then MRBA executive director.
“But we trusted their creativity, drive and their commitment to the building industry, so we were fully on board at that first meeting.”
After 2-3 years of significant downturn in the building industry, Kolb said, something positive and fun was just what the construction doctor ordered. Besides, she added, “We really had nothing to lose.”
Fast forward to 2023. The industry has returned to a stronger position, and Raw Fusion continues vibrant thanks to that same creative spirit and a new theme each year that promises those who attend a fun night of fashion with unexpected twists along the way.
Part of the reason for that, organizers say, is that the same core group of planners is involved every year. That includes Jacobs and Kaus, Jen Swenson, who has always provided the visual unity, and Nicole Panko.
Panko and Kaus brought the idea to the builders board of directors after having seen a similar event called Fashion Plus Fusion in the Twin Cities, Jacobs said. Mankato had just started to see organizations turn to big events like Dancing with the Mankato Stars, so the time seemed right.
Even when they approached the president of the board at the time, Eric Peters, he was skeptical but confident.
“He’s like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I think it’s kind of weird. But I think you guys would do great at whatever you do,” she remembers.
Recently, one of the board members who had doubts that first year wrote on Jacobs’ Facebook page something that reflects how many in the group felt at first:
“I remember in the beginning when you asked me what I thought of your idea about a ‘builder’s fashion show.’ I believe I said it was it was a dumb idea. Every year as I see your vision grow, I am reminded that I was the dumb one.”
Now, the challenge every year is to match or build on what has been successful in the past, Jacobs and Kaaren Grabianowski, MRBA executive director, said of Raw Fusion.
When COVID prevented them from having their traditional spring event last year, they came back in the fall with House of Raw, a Halloween-themed event, Grabianowski said. Because it was too late to book their usual location at the civic center, they made some accommodations and held it at the Historic Post Office, now under renovation.
Another unique feature of the event, Jacobs said, is that MN River Builders is a non-profit organization raising funds to be given to other non-profit organizations. To date, that total is approaching $190,000. It’s money that has been vital for recipient organizations.
“One of my greatest privileges while I was MRBA director was letting the Raw Fusion beneficiary know they had been chosen,” Kolb said. “It was actually quite an emotional moment, sometimes including a few tears.”
Proceeds this year will benefit local schools supporting programs focused on trades and construction education. The Mankato Area Foundation will serve as fiscal agent.
One aspect that has evolved through the years is food. For the first three years appetizers were served, Kolb said, but that wasn’t working. Food was eliminated with the move to the civic center arena, but came back before the show for sponsors when they moved to the grand hall.
“Our founders from the beginning knew they wanted a BIG event,” she said. “I think that is part of what created the huge momentum of Raw Fusion and how it evolved into the impressive event it is.”
Swenson gets much of the credit for that, organizers said. She takes the theme and creates the visual impact that sets the mood for the evening as people enter.
“I’ve been involved in almost every aspect at one point or another, and kind of specialize more on props and guest experience,” she said. While they strive for a continuity, each year they want a unique look and feel.
Carpet tubes, cardboard boxes, polystyrene foam, full dead trees and other unique building materials are transformed to match the theme, whether they become a Nordic log house, pyramids, a circus big top or Willy Wonka and Candy Land. Organizers get into the huge space a few days ahead of the event and, often with the help of friends and spouses, begin working their decorative magic.
That creative variety has sparked guests to contribute through what they wear.
“You can have people in jeans, you can have people in cocktail attire,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s kind of a free space to be creative and have fun.”
This year’s theme of “Land of 10,000 Lakes” is open to interpretation.
“I’m getting questions about, do I wear plaid? Do I dress up? Yeah, what should I be wearing,” Grabianowski said. “I have just been telling people to wear your Minnesota best, whatever that is.”
At the center of it all, they said, is the fashion. Sponsors pay to participate, then create outfits made with building materials that become the show. Many models spend up to seven hours or more getting ready, and it’s all about them. The pounding music, the moving and flashing lights, the spectacle are highlights.
“Creative people just love to be creative,” Jacobs said of this annual opportunity for people in the trades to flex another side of who they are. “I think it’s kind of a neat outlet that people look forward to applying that side of their brain.”
And that holds true for the organizers as well, Kolb said. It’s their dedication, creativity and hard work that have kept the event being successful through more than a decade and a global pandemic.
“So many components have created Raw Fusion’s staying power, but what really accounts for Raw Fusion’s success is the people dedicated to the show,” said Kolb. She highlighted organizers, volunteers and sponsors.
“Their creativity is unsurpassed.”
