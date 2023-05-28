Nothing says summer quite like curling up with a good book. Whether you do your reading lakeside, on your deck or on a blanket at the park, we have amassed summer reading recommendations suggested by a local bookseller and two librarians.
“I pick titles based on what’s new,” said Kaylin Lu of Mankato Barnes & Noble. “Some I pick because I think they’re a hidden gem that would appeal to more than one group of people. I love a wide variety of books, so sometimes I sneak in my current favorites, too.
“Personally, I’m a beach reader or a lakeside reader, or to be honest even just on my deck in my relaxer chair,” she went on. “Nothing says summer to me like a sunny day with a book in my hand.”
Here are summer reading recommendations compiled as you enter this season of reading:
Title: “Happy Place”
Author: Emily Henry
Genre: Romance
Summary: The “perfect” couple, who actually broke up five months ago, pretend to still be together for their annual vacation with their best friends. After years of being in love, how hard can it be to fake it for one week in front of those who know you best?
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “Meet Me at the Lake”
Author: Carley Fortune
Genre: Contemporary romance, contemporary women fiction
Summary: Fern Brookbanks can’t stop thinking about the handsome stranger that she spent an adventurous 24 hours with during her early 20s. They shared everything that day, but Will Baxter didn’t show up a year later like they had planned. Now Fern is 32 and her life isn’t how she thought it’d be. When her lifeline shows up in the form of Will, she isn’t sure she can trust him, especially because she knows he’s hiding something.
Recommended by: Hallie Uhrich of North Mankato Taylor Library
Title: “The Paris Daughter”
Author: Kristin Harmel
Genre: Fiction
Summary: “The Paris Daughter” is a celebration of resilience, motherhood and love. Set in 1939 Paris, young mothers Elise and Juliette become close friends. However, when Elise becomes targeted by the German occupation, she has no choice but to leave her daughter with Juliette. Once the war has ended, Elise returns to find Juliette and her daughter only to discover that her friend’s bookstore has been destroyed and they are nowhere to be found. Elise’s search leads her to New York one last time.
Recommended by: Grace Kranz, reference librarian, Blue Earth County Library
Title: “Not That Kind of Ever After”
Author: Luci Adams
Genre: Romance
Summary: After many dates in her life going wrong, Bella posts a fairy-tale retelling of a disastrous date on a storytelling app and launches herself into internet fame. She finds herself living new fairytales to write about, and she might get a happy ending she didn’t see coming.
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “The True Love Experiment”
Author: Christina Lauren
Genre: Romantic comedy, contemporary romance, contemporary women fiction
Summary: From the author of “The Soulmate Equation,” Felicity “Fizzy” Jones returns. When the beloved romance novelist is asked to give a speech, she suddenly feels like a fraud. She doesn’t even think she’s been in love. Connor Prince is a father and a filmmaker, and he loves his job because he can be close to his daughter. When his job is on the line and he must make a reality TV series, he is out of his element, but when he meets Fizzy, he has an idea to film the queen of romance herself falling in love.
Recommended by: Uhrich
Title: “The Whispers”
Author: Ashley Audrain
Genre: Literary fiction, thriller
Summary: As the summer winds down, the folks on Harlow Street gather for a barbecue that goes late into the night, drinks flowing. Everything is fine until the typically picture-perfect hostess explodes at her son, exposing what is underneath. When her son falls from his bedroom window, she sits in utter silence at his hospital bedside, refusing to speak. The next three days are thick with tension as the women of Harlow Street grapple with what happened that late summer night.
Recommended by: Uhrich
Title: “The Seven Year Slip”
Author: Ashley Poston
Genre: Fiction
Summary: An overworked book publicist with a perfectly planned future hits a snag when she falls in love with her temporary roommate ... only to discover he lives seven years in the past, in this witty and wise new novel from the bestselling author of “The Dead Romantics.”
Recommended by: Kranz
Title: “A Death at the Party”
Author: Amy Stuart
Genre: Mystery
Summary: Nadine Walsh’s summer garden party is in full swing, and everything is going according to plan. Everyone deserves the chance to celebrate, the chance for fun, but Nadine finds herself standing over a dead body in her basement. What got us here? Only Nadine can explain.
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers”
Author: Jesse Q. Sutanto
Genre: Mystery
Summary: Vera Wong is a little old lady who owns a tea shop and keeps to herself, except the occasional online sleuthing for what her son is up to. That is, until she finds a most curious thing: a dead man in the middle of her tea shop, clutching a flash drive. Vera, after calling the police, pockets the flash drive, sure that the killer will be back for it, and all she has to do is watch the customers in her shop to figure out which one is the killer. As this goes on, she gets attached to her new customers; will she have to give up one of them to the police?
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “The Only One Left”
Author: Riley Sager
Genre: Gothic fiction, psychological thriller, suspense
Summary: The Hope murders of 1929 had everyone assuming that 17-year-old Lenora Hope was responsible. Afterward, she never denied it, nor has she ever left the mansion where the massacre occurred. It is now 1983, and home-health caregiver Kit McDeere has arrived at Hope’s End to take care of Lenora, now confined to a wheelchair and only able to communicate through an old typewriter. One night, Lenora offers to tell her everything. As Lenora types her tale, Kit soon learns that there is a lot more to the story than people know.
Recommended by: Uhrich
Title: “Run, Rose, Run”
Author: James Patterson and Dolly Parton
Genre: Mystery
Summary: Out in paperback just in time for the summer, this mystery is written by behemoth of the genre James Patterson and country icon Dolly Parton. Every song tells a story, and AnnieLee Keyes’ tell all about the hard life behind her. As she starts her rise, she’s faced with the darkness she fled that might destroy her.
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “American Primitive”
Author: Mary Oliver
Genre: Poetry
Summary: Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, “American Primitive” contains 50 visionary poems about nature, the humanity in love and the wilderness of America, both within our bodies and outside. Oliver’s poetry is perfect for all seasons, but there’s something special about reading her poetry during the summer when nature is flourishing.
Recommended by: Kranz
Title: “A Course Called America”
Author: Tom Coyne
Genre: Sports
Summary: In the span of one unforgettable year, Coyne crosses the country in search of the greatest golf experience, playing every course to ever host a U.S. Open, along with more than 200 hidden gems and heavyweights, spanning all 50 states. But, in the end, only one can be ranked the Great American Golf Course.
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “Leave Only Footprints”
Author: Conor Knighton
Genre: Travel
Summary: Knighton sets off to explore America’s “best idea,” and doing so may have been his worst. Not necessarily due to the scenery, but due to the plan: He would visit every national park in the country, from Arcadia to Zion, in a single year. Filled with fascinating tidbits on our parks’ past and reflections on their fragile futures, this book is a celebration of and a passionate case for the natural wonders that all Americans share.
Recommended by: Lu
Title: “The Celebrants”
Author: Steven Rowley
Genre: Literary fiction, LGBTQ+ fiction, family life fiction
Summary: It’s been five years since Jordan Vargas last saw his college friends, and 28 years since they graduated. Jordan, Jordy, Naomi, Craig and Marielle are about to start a new decade, but they aren’t any closer to having their lives figured out. Reuniting in Big Sur over the years, the group has made a pact to throw each other “living funerals,” reminders that life is worth living and living to the fullest. But this time is different, and Jordan has a secret that will upend their pact for good.
Recommended by: Uhrich
Title: “To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse”
Author: Howard Fishman
Genre: Nonfiction
Summary: The mysterious true story of Connie Converse — a mid-century New York City songwriter, singer, and composer whose haunting music never found broad recognition, and who seemingly disappeared without a trace in 1974 — and one writer’s quest to understand her life. Supported by a dozen years of research, travel to everywhere she lived, and hundreds of extensive interviews, Fishman approaches Converse’s story as both a fan and a journalist, and expertly weaves a narrative of her life and music, and of how it has come to speak to him as both an artist and a person.
Recommended by: Kranz
