If you’ve been paying attention to concert announcements during the last month or so, you may have noticed something: There have been a lot.
Trivium, Barenaked Ladies, Goo Goo Dolls, Buckcherry, LA Guns …
“We’re just far enough away from the COVID summers where everybody’s out and wants to tour and the timing has worked out really well,” says Eric Jones, co-director of sales and marketing. “We’ve had availability when these artists come calling so it’s kind of a perfect storm.”
A few more announcements may be coming, but the current bookings of roughly 10 acts — not including the RibFest lineup — is a sign, Jones says, that things are moving in the right direction for the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center venues, particularly Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
One such booking announced recently, he says, is a positive sign. A performer such as Hayes could easily sell out the 6,000 seats available in the main arena downtown. Getting him for an outdoor show at the 3,500-seat amphitheater gives country music fans a big-name performer in one of southern Minnesota’s best music venues.
“It’s kind of what we would call an ‘underplay’ for him. But it’s just kind of worked out in our favor. We had the date available. He was in the area.”
Jones says the concert season announced so far is a strong one, one that includes acts they’ve been working on for several years such as the Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies.
One weekend that is always a busy one is RibFest in August. The musical lineup for that weekend includes cover band Hairball, Flo Rida, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and perennial RibFest performer Chris Hawkey.
Jones says he was happy with that lineup. But when it was announced, not everyone in town felt the same. On social media sites — which should always be taken with a grain of salt because such users aren’t always representative of public consensus — commenters expressed frustration at what they thought should have been a more impressive lineup.
But Jones urges people to remember that, just because a lineup doesn’t satisfy one person doesn’t mean it won’t satisfy others. While two of the announced performers are country artists, country music remains the biggest ticket seller in this region.
Plus, he says, he tries his best to ignore comments on social media.
“The people that are negative or commenting negatively are usually people who don’t really support the park anyway. So as a rule of thumb I tell my staff ‘Don’t read the comments,’” he says. “If we announce a country act, people complain that we do too much country. If we announce a rock act, people complain that it’s a washed-up rock act. You can’t win, so it’s best to ignore it.”
And hurdles remain when it comes to booking musical acts. There are plenty of other venues in the region competing for the most sought after performers. Also, in many cases there is stipulation in contracts that says if a band performs in City X, they can’t perform anywhere else within a 300-mile radius a month before or after the City X gig. Makes it hard, Jones says.
“I love it when people email me personally and say, ‘Hey, you should check out this great band,’ or ‘So and so’s coming through the Midwest.’ That gives me a chance to tell our story one on one and say, ‘Yes, I did see that this band is coming through, but they’re playing a festival in Eau Claire that blocks us because it’s within a 300-mile radius,’” he says. “That’s the part people don’t necessarily always understand or see.”
Vetter Stone Amphitheater announced concerts and dates Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence — May 27 Barenaked Ladies — June 10 Govt. Mule — June 23 Russell Dickerson — June 30 Hairball — Aug. 3 Flo Rida — Aug. 4 Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts — Aug. 5 Christ Hawkey Band — Aug. 6 Blues Traveler/Big Head Todd and the Monsters — Aug. 15 Buckcherry/LA Guns — Aug. 16 Kip Moore — Aug. 26 Goo Goo Dolls — Sept. 18 Billy Currington — Sept. 23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.