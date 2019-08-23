Q. What’s the story on potatoes? Are they okay to eat? Or should I skip them?
A. September is National Family Meals Month and National Cholesterol Education Month. What better time to talk about the health benefits of everyone’s favorite side dish? Potatoes! Recently, potatoes have gotten a bad rap. Some people may be surprised to find out that the humble spud can fit nicely into a healthy (and budget-friendly) lifestyle. The trick is more about keeping an eye on preparation method and which toppings you choose. Here are a few things you can appreciate about these nutritious spuds.
■ Loaded with potassium
A medium-sized skin-on potato is a good source of potassium, a nutrient that plays a necessary role in muscle contractions, heart function and fluid balance. Research shows that diets rich in potassium can help lower blood pressure.
■ Excellent source of vitamin C
You can get 30% of your suggested daily intake of vitamin C in just one medium potato. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that not only helps your immune system, but also helps protect against heart disease.
■ Protein plus fiber
Did you know a medium potato has 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber (with skin)? Soluble fiber helps you feel full longer, and research has shown it also may help lower blood cholesterol.
Variety is the spud of life
You’ve probably noticed that there is a wide variety of potato types out there, in addition to a variety of ways to prepare them. The trick is knowing which kind of potato is best for each cooking method. Here are a few pointers to help.
■ Russets have a high starch content which gives them a fluffy texture when baked, mashed or sliced into wedges and roasted (an excellent alternative to French fries).
■ Reds are waxy potatoes with a lower starch content. They hold their shape well when boiled, roasted or steamed.
■ Yellow potatoes have a natural buttery flavor and are great for mashing or roasting.
■ Fingerlings are long and narrow, stretching about two to four inches long. Their waxy and firm texture makes them ideal for boiling and steaming.
■ White potatoes have thin skins but hold up great on the grill.
■ Purple potatoes have a striking deep plum-colored flesh and a mild nutty flavor. They retain their color when microwaved, baked or steamed.
■ Petite potatoes are just as the name implies: small. That makes them great for roasting whole—no knife skills required.
