Erik Koskinen took the stage Dec. 30 at the Dakota in Minneapolis and wondered if it might be his last show for a spell.
“I might play for four hours tonight,” the St. Peter-based singer-songwriter told a limited-seating crowd that was honoring the establishment’s COVID-19 protocols. “It could be a while before we might be able to do this again.”
Koskinen was right. Spikes from the omicron virus prompted many venues to cancel January shows while many musicians took a cautionary approach before jumping back on stage. And at times, the virus hit band members, forcing more cancellations.
Battling through what Mayo Clinic officials labeled “the fifth wave” of the pandemic — which disrupted lives of all sorts beginning March 2020 — has often meant loss of revenue and direction for some, but newfound inspiration and collaboration for others. And for a few, it meant heading back into the studio to refine sounds and put out new songs.
For local veteran musician Ron Arsenault, that “upside” included the unveiling of his first-ever CD, teaming up with Koskinen at his Cleveland studio. Arsenault, a 30-year veteran contributor to the Rock Bend Music Festival, launched a CD release show Jan. 1 at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter. Koskinen joined in, along with City Mouse veterans Billy Steiner and Dave Pengra.
Then COVID hit both Koskinen and Arsenault, and January proved to be another bust in the regional and Twin Cities music industry.
Safety concerns and a positive COVID test during the holidays also put Mankato native Mary Jane Alm’s January shows on ice.
“The last gig I did was before Christmas,” Alm said, still battling a rough voice. But she said she’s heading back on stage in February and is excited to return. And she went to Facebook to encourage patrons to honor safety protocols that venues have in place.
“Friends, January 2022 has been pretty much a bust as live music goes,” her post reads. “So as things start opening up in February and venues have rules in place, please don’t complain about them. They are doing their best to stay open and keep everyone healthy.”
Alm hit the stage again Feb. 5 at Crooner’s in Minneapolis, then adds shows at Detroit Lakes, Lakeville and Excelsior later in the month.
“This omicron variant has been as challenging as any time during the pandemic,” Alm said in a recent phone interview. But she’s been encouraged as establishments such as Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, where Alm is a regular, have improved ventilation systems and many have instituted vaccine and mask protocols.
“They’ve really done things right,” she said.
Since March 2020, Alm admits it’s been a roller-coaster ride, and many musicians have lost significant revenue from canceled shows.
“I’ve been able to do some gigs, but it’s by no means the amount of work I used to be doing,” she said. “But I’m kind of optimistic about it and upcoming shows. But I’m not ever going to say that it’s the same. Nobody knows what’s going to happen.”
Versatile performer Crista Bohlmann, of Waterville, who plays often at smaller venues from Waseca to New Ulm, said the two-plus years of the pandemic have hit her hard. Bohlmann, a brilliant fiddler and singer, has played with the Blue Ringers for 21 years and with The Hootenanny Annies for seven, although the last two have been only as a soloist for health safety concerns.
“I have lost well over 150 shows due to COVID since the beginning and this winter I have lost between six and 10 so far,” Bohlmann said. Since December, she’s been hit with five cancellations, two because she’d contracted the virus.
But she’s hopeful for a more promising February, with nine shows scheduled and new bookings into summer 2023.
“I feel people’s confidence in this pandemic getting under control is increasing, and people are just thirsty for a bit of comfort and normalcy,” she said. “It has been such a depressing and dark time.”
Festival fallout
Musician Andrea Lyn, of New Ulm, experienced both loss of revenue and direction when she had to cancel 12 festival shows in 2020, just as her career move headed in that direction.
“My big goal in 2020 was to be a full-time festival musician,” Lyn said, talking as she was ready to head into her part-time work as director of the St. James Economic Development Authority.
She’s kept busy with other interests, developing a vegetable farm and helping market a new rural New Ulm outdoor venue, Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat. But personal battles and writer’s block contributed to an abrupt stop in her hopes to produce a new assortment of songs.
Lyn remains hopeful we’re through the worst.
“If you just hold on long enough, it will come back,” she said, adding she’s in on the early development of a new trio group of musicians, The Wildflowers.
“And I want to get back to that goal of doing festivals,” Lyn said.
Koskinen also saw nearly two dozen festival gigs canceled in 2020. And besides a lost January 2022, he’s also had two weeks of shows this February already canceled or postponed. He and others are making up many of those cancellations, some from as far back as March 2020.
He and his band were in the middle of a four-week residency at the NaKato Bar & Grill in North Mankato when the first COVID news hit, and they managed to fulfill just two of the four weeks of shows. What frustrated Koskinen was that “2019 was a really good year,” as he put out a new album and was looking forward to a 2020 tour. That 2019 season included opening for Bob Seger on his national tour, as well as the Bayfront Music Festival in Duluth, playing before crowds of 15,000.
Koskinen’s 2022 schedule includes the Blue Ox Music Festival June 23-25 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. And he’s near the release of a new CD and hoping it leads to a new tour.
Still, Koskinen agrees with others that down time was good for the creative juices, as he and others hit the studio work hard. His Cleveland studio’s been a popular recording spot for Minnesota musicians, including Arsenault. Koskinen produced Arsenault’s first-ever compilation of songs, “Big as the Moon.”
“I had found lots of time to practice, learn new material, write and record a CD of original music material,” Arsenault said. “But getting some of my friends in the studio was a challenge. But we followed as many safety protocols as we could.”
‘A wing and a prayer’
Mankato musician Colin Scharf, who just wrapped a two-weekend run with “The Buddy Holly Show” at the Kato Ballroom, also battled COVID and show cancellations.
He might have been the most adventurous this January, as the show included both music and a stage production with fellow actors. Health safety concerns, along with one nasty snowstorm, limited crowds Jan. 6-8 and 13-15.
“It was quite an adventure,” he admitted, as crowds ranged from 50 to 300. “It was really a unique experience. We were really there on a wing and a prayer.”
Scharf experienced COVID symptoms Oct. 31 and the original start of the show was postponed that first week of November. And as the new show dates closed in, “I got a little health conscious and a bit paranoid.”
“We all seem to have walked away OK. Fingers crossed, we all seemed to have dodged a bullet,” he said.
Scharf and his wife, Laura Schultz, are both starting new bands while continuing their music together in Good Night Gold Dust, “still our main squeeze.”
“The biggest thing we lost was momentum,” Scharf said, as the end of 2019 was pointing to a solid year ahead. “That really, really hurt.”
St. Peter’s Eli Hoehn of Captain Gravitone hopes to kick-start 2022 with a February gig at the Grand in New Ulm. But he’s looking forward to the return of outdoor venues and shows. He’s been a frequent opener at Rock Bend.
“It felt normal last year when you performed outside,” he said. “I feel more comfortable performing outside.”
Like others, Hoehn used some of the down time to work on new music and projects. He’s dedicating a good deal of that time planning a new St. Peter music festival, calling it the Minnesota Original Music Fest set for July 19-24 at Minnesota Square Park, which will include educational seminars, workshops and music from state singer-songwriters.
And Hoehn, who garnered small grants from Minnesota State Arts Board and the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, praised state and regional efforts that helped keep some revenues flowing for many musicians.
“I feel real fortunate to be living in Minnesota where you can get grants like that,” he said.
Koskinen is among the performers both excited and optimistic about 2022, despite the current pandemic numbers slowing the opening of certain venues and shows.
“I have a feeling that things are going to get back to normal,” Koskinen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.