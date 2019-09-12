Marysburg festival slated Sunday
MADISON LAKE — A ham dinner, Celtic and bluegrass music and a history presentation are planned during a country church festival Sunday north of Madison Lake.
The Marysburg Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 27528 Patrick St.
An outdoor mass, a classic car show and other activities also are planned.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs to use during.
Events planned at historic church
OTTAWA — The 160th anniversary of Ottawa's historic stone church will be celebrated Sunday.
A 12:30 p.m. ecumenical prayer service at the church will be followed with music and presentations.
A potluck picnic begins 1 p.m. at Bur Oak Park. If the weather is rainy, the picnic will move to Ottawa Town Hall.
