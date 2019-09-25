SS. Peter and Paul's plans festival
MANKATO — An inaugural car roll-in is one of the activities planned Sunday, Oct. 6, during an annual fall festival at SS. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St., Mankato.
A ham dinner will be served 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and afternoon activities include a carnival, farmers market, silent auction, music and a genealogy program.
Supper features chicken, biscuits
WATERVILLE — An annual supper is planned 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5., Evangelical Methodist Church in Waterville.
The cost for the chicken with biscuits meal is $10 for adults and $5 for youths age 5-12.
Rummage sale starts Thursday
MANKATO — A fall rummage sale this week at St. John's Episcopal Church, 302 Warren St., is a fundraiser for charitable projects.
Sale hours are: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Women in the congregation are sponsoring the fundraiser.
