Knights of Columbus fish feeds
MANKATO — A series of seafood dinners are planned Friday evenings throughout the Lenten season.
The following Knights of Columbus Fish Feeds are carry-out only meals:
Fish dinner — 5-7 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.; use Blue Earth Street entrance.
Shrimp dinner — 5-7 p.m. March 5, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.
Fish dinners — 4:30-7 p.m. March 12 (Council 5551) and March 19, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.
Dine-in meal option:
Fish dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. March 26, Newman Center, 1502 Warren St.
COVID issues focus of bishop’s lecture
NEW ULM — For the first time in 18 years, the audience of the annual Bishop Lucker Lecture will participate via an online webinar 7 p.m. March 8.
Catholic Diocese of New Ulm officials based the decision on COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
The year’s presenter, Johnnette Benkovic Williams, is founder and president of Women of Grace, a Catholic apostolate for women that features conferences, media and study groups. Williams also founder and president of Living His Life Abundantly International, a not-for-profit corporation.
To register for the virtual lecture, visit the Diocese of New Ulm website: www.dnu.org. Click the promotional banner for a registration form.
For more information, call the diocesan Office of Religious Education and Adult Faith Formation at 233-5325 or send an email to: mmckeown@dnu.org.
