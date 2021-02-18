Newman Center

The Knights of Columbus helped welcome Bishop John Quinn to the new Minnesota State University St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center in 2015

Knights of Columbus fish feeds

MANKATO — A series of seafood dinners are planned Friday evenings throughout the Lenten season.

The following Knights of Columbus Fish Feeds are carry-out only meals:

Fish dinner — 5-7 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.; use Blue Earth Street entrance.

Shrimp dinner — 5-7 p.m. March 5, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.

Fish dinners — 4:30-7 p.m. March 12 (Council 5551) and March 19, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.

Dine-in meal option:

Fish dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. March 26, Newman Center, 1502 Warren St.

COVID issues focus of bishop’s lecture

NEW ULM — For the first time in 18 years, the audience of the annual Bishop Lucker Lecture will participate via an online webinar 7 p.m. March 8.

Catholic Diocese of New Ulm officials based the decision on COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

The year’s presenter, Johnnette Benkovic Williams, is founder and president of Women of Grace, a Catholic apostolate for women that features conferences, media and study groups. Williams also founder and president of Living His Life Abundantly International, a not-for-profit corporation.

To register for the virtual lecture, visit the Diocese of New Ulm website: www.dnu.org. Click the promotional banner for a registration form.

For more information, call the diocesan Office of Religious Education and Adult Faith Formation at 233-5325 or send an email to: mmckeown@dnu.org.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you