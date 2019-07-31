Chicken dinner and parish festival
CLEVELAND — Church of the Nativity will host its annual Men's Chicken Dinner and Parish Festival Sunday.
Dinner will be served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Other attractions include live music, a classic car show, kids games and a beer garden.
Visit maryschurches.com for more details.
New Pastor at Grace Lutheran
MANKATO — Grace Lutheran Church will be introducing Vicar John Michael Odegard as paster at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
The service will serve as Vicar Odegard's ordination and introduction as pastor.
