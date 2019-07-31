Chicken dinner and parish festival

CLEVELAND — Church of the Nativity will host its annual Men's Chicken Dinner and Parish Festival Sunday.

Dinner will be served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Other attractions include live music, a classic car show, kids games and a beer garden.

Visit maryschurches.com for more details.

New Pastor at Grace Lutheran

MANKATO — Grace Lutheran Church will be introducing Vicar John Michael Odegard as paster at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.

The service will serve as Vicar Odegard's ordination and introduction as pastor. 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Copy editor and baseball blogger for the Mankato Free Press. Find my blog at fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com.