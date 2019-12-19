I don’t know much. I mean, obviously, right?
But there is one thing I do know: Right now, with Christmas just days away, there are dads scattered around the ‘Kato area who still, at this very, very late hour, have not managed to finish their Christmas shopping. If you go to the mall today, you’ll see them. They’re flying solo, walking the halls with both hands in their pockets. Blue jeans. Ball cap. Vacant eyes. Mumbling something about how they should have done this weeks ago.
And some of those guys are probably still hoping to find the “must have” toy of 2019. Yes, even in our age of technological advancement, there are still a lot of well-meaning dads out there who, despite being able to do all their shopping on their iPhone over a lunch break, will still be wandering that mall today searching our palace of commerce for a place to purchase a shiny token of love for a family member.
And then there’s the truly desperate ones. A small fraction of those dads will be laboring under the delusion that he can still find the “must have” toy of the season.
Looking for the Barbie Dreamplane Playset? Good luck, pal. Target probably sold out of that overpriced icon of unachievable beauty months ago.
Or maybe your child desperately wants a Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppet. Ha! Fuhgeddaboutit. They're gone.
What? You say little Billy wants the Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth? Too bad, bub. You should have been in line on Black Friday with all the other insane people in America.
I must confess. I’ve been a last-minute shopper before. I’ve been that blue-jean wearing ball-capped man strolling the halls of River Hills Mall trying to find something “meaningful” or “thoughtful” at the 11th hour of holiday shopping season. So I feel for you. Good luck, gents.
(Why am I limiting my thoughts on last-minute shoppers to dads? Because moms don’t pull this crap. Moms get it done. Moms makes lists. Moms understand the value of planning and the hazards of waiting until the last minute. Moms are the reasons any family has a decent Christmas at all. So while there may be some on-the-ball dads out there, there are most definitely zero clueless moms. This chronic last-minute shopping thing is a phenomenon exclusive to those forgetful, but well meaning, fellows out there. You know who you are. And so do your wives.)
But all these thoughts of last-minute shopping got me thinking about “hot toys” through the years. So I did some Googling. You might remember some of these must haves.
■ Simon — In 1978 a company called Sanders and Associates released the very simple Simon toy. It was round contraption about the size of a Frisbee and featured four large different-colored buttons.
Based on the game Simon Says, the game started with Simon lighting up buttons and sounding a tone. First it lights one button. When the user correctly responds by pushing that same button, Simon gave you a two-button sequence to parrot back. Get that one right, we move on to three. Sequences get harder and longer until, eventually, you fail to repeat the sequence back and you must start over again.
Sounds simple, right? It was. But it was one of the biggest sellers of the year.
■ Rubik’s Cube — In 1980, a Hungarian scientist came up with one of the biggest-selling toys in the history of toys. The Rubik’s Cube has sold about 350 million units, and during the 1980s it was perhaps the most ubiquitous toy in America.
Almost no one could solve it, but that was what made it so fun. When you finally found someone who could do it, you knew you were in the presence of greatness. It will surprise no one to hear that I was not among those who could solve it. That would require intelligence and, remember, I chose a career in journalism. On my best day of my cubing, I could only get two sides done.
The Rubik’s Cube, boys and girls, is a curious little item. At the height of the craze, three of the top-selling books in America were tutorials on how to solve it. And for those geniuses, so-called “speed-cubing” tournaments emerged to see who could solve it the quickest. So far the fastest time is 3.47 seconds by a Chinese gentleman in 2018. Fun fact: There are 43 quintillion possible combinations.
■ Cabbage Patch Kids — For me, this was the first time I remember parents freaking out trying to find a toy. Stores sold out of the dolls (which came with cute names such as Daisy Eloisa and Edna Lana) almost as fast as workers could stock them on the shelves.
Cabbage Patch black markets emerged, with parents paying exorbitant prices for new dolls. There are plenty of stories out there of things getting ugly among shoppers, including bribery. There’s even one story of a store manager who used a baseball bat to keep unruly Cabbage Patch Kid seekers in line.
■ Game Boy — In 1989 Nintendo released the Game Boy, a handheld device that, for the first time, allowed users to take their favorite games with them wherever they went. Nintendo reportedly sold 40,000 units the first day, making it the smash hit of 1989.
The Game Boy was nothing my family could afford. But my parents one year did get me the Mattel football handheld video game. It was nothing but little red dots on a small, rectangular black screen. But at the time it seemed so revolutionary.
When the Game Boy came out a few years later with the ability to insert cartridges to play a variety of games, it made my crude Mattel football game look a little sad. But, if given the choice today, I’d still take it over the Game Boy. You know, nostalgia.
■ Beanie Babies — Never understood it. Little stuffed animals with cute names. People lost their minds for these things, spending thousands for rare “babies.”
The name comes from the fact that, unlike traditional stuffed animals that were stuffed with fluffy stuff, Beanie Babies were stuffed with tiny beans. The beans made them easier to manipulate. But it was still just a little stuffed animal. Sorry. I didn’t get it back then and I still don’t.
■ Tickle Me Elmo — Who could forget Tickle me Elmo, the toy that in 1996 was the hands down champion. It was the Cabbage Patch Kid of the 90s. Parents were murdering each other in Walmart stores to get these things. (OK, maybe not murdering, but I’d bet a few of them thought about it.)
The premise was simple and undeniably attractive to a kid: poke Elmo in the belly and watch him bust a gut laughing. What's not to love.
Not gonna lie, I stood in the toy department one day and poked several of them. Sounded like the Acme Comedy Club during a Louis C.K. show. (Too soon?)
■■■■
When I think back to my childhood years and the wonderful times I had with my family on Christmas, most of those years aren't really characterized by the stuff my mom and dad wrapped up in boxes and ribbons. Sure, I remember the Daisy BB gun I got, and the Campbell’s Soup sleeping bag. And who could forget getting a copy of the Loony Toons album?
Mostly, though, Christmases aren’t remembered for those reasons. They’re remembered for the time you spend together, for the meals around your family dinner table. And without getting too sappy here (my Christmas gift to you is delivering a holiday-themed column without too much sap), I’d just like to say to that guy wandering the mall today: Bro, here's a pro tip — pick up a gag gift from Spencer and a gift card from Barnes and Noble ... and go home. Spend your time and energy being the best dad you can be.
Besides, your wife has probably already planned on you forgetting to do your share of the shopping and has a Plan B ready to go.
Robb Murray can be reached at (507) 344-6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb.
