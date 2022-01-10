Thad Shunkwiler’s education and profession as a teacher and therapist have helped prepare him to survive and thrive in the challenges that have come with the pandemic. But like the rest of us, he still had to endure the disruption and sadness that COVID-19 has caused.
For him, this has included the birth of twins to him and his wife, Lisa Chesley. It became a time when they had to rely on each other while keeping family and friends at arm’s length for their kids’ safety.
And it included hunkering down in their North Mankato home while he instructed virtual classes at Minnesota State University, training students who, ironically, will be called upon to help deal with people who have struggled with the same circumstances we are all enduring.
Still, Shunkwiler retains confidence that as a society we can find the power within us to not only get through this difficult time but be better prepared for whatever else life throws our way. After all, he says, pointing to world wars and the events of 9/11, we’ve come back from tragedy before.
But we need to learn from what we have endured and to realize we have the power to come out of it stronger. Truly, it’s recognizing there is light at the end of the tunnel of COVID.
Welcoming new family members
“This has been, I’ll say, the most challenging two years of my life,” Shunkwiler admits.
While preparing to welcome twins, Everett and Sullivan, primary health concerns were those that come with multiple births. As their delivery approached, however, hospitals were talking about making masks mandatory. That mandate was implemented days after the twins arrived.
While there were uncertainties concerning how the virus would affect them, the family started taking control of their situation.
“It was a huge source of stress for our family not knowing what this virus was, what this COVID was, and whether or not it would impact children or young people,” he says, including now fourth grader Owen among those concerns. “We made the decision very early on – even before we left the hospital – that once we got home, we were sealing in. We were bunkering in.”
He and Lisa became sole caregivers for their twins. At the same time, he was adjusting his teaching methods to guide his students through the last six or eight weeks of the semester virtually. A big part of teaching therapists, he says, is modeling behaviors in class. That component would be lost.
He considers it a blessing to be able to be with his newborns during this important time, though another part of him suffered.
“I’m very professionally driven and I wasn’t able to have that, so my identity went through a bit of a crisis.”
Resilience makes you stronger
“Resilience” has become a buzzword during this COVID time, he says, but it’s something he has been promoting for years. Resilience is the ability to not only get through traumatic experiences but to come out the other side a stronger person.
One of the first steps for building resilience is taking control of those aspects of your life that you can control, modify and grow with. The decision to isolate their newborns was a step toward taking control.
“While certain factors might make some individuals more resilient than others, resilience isn’t necessarily a personality trait that only some people possess,” Shunkwiler says. In many ways, it’s something that can be taught … but has not been.
Another part of resilience is acknowledging those things you cannot control and minimizing those impacts.
“People are not able to persevere through some of these challenges, and I think that’s a collective failure on us, that we have not taught those strategies. We have not grounded our children in that, saying, ‘Hey, things are going to get tough and this is what we do when we need to persevere and push through those tough situations,’” he says.
When people can’t come together to endure, they turn to other, often destructive, coping mechanisms. Drug overdoses are at a record level this year and mental illness cases are rising. Liquor stores were deemed essential businesses and stayed open, providing a legal – though somewhat controversial – coping mechanism for those who needed it.
“Because the problem is really about how people aren’t connected to one another, and when they aren’t connected to one another, they’re going to connect to something,” he says. Making healthy connections must be a part of the recovery plan.
Ten pounds of cure
“I think we do something in our culture, whether that be Minnesotan culture, like we don’t want people to know that we’re not OK. Just try going down the hallway and ask how somebody’s doing,” he says.
“They’re going to say they’re fine, they’re good, they’re hanging in there. You catch people off-guard if you say, ‘Wow! This week has been really challenging. And I’m doing everything I can just to get to tomorrow.’
“If I’m being honest, that was my reality for several months where I was doing anything I could (with two newborns) just to get to the next day. If it was hard for me — somebody who has spent my entire professional career helping other people do that — I can only imagine how much more difficult it was for people who didn’t have that knowledge base of, ‘This is temporary. We’re going to push through this.’”
It can be a difficult situation, first, to recognize and, second, to understand that a bad situation is temporary, he says. As a society, we’ve come to expect instant gratification and to refuse to admit if we are struggling. But statistics that have come out of the pandemic are encouraging.
Studies show that during the first months of lockdown and isolation of families in their homes, marriage satisfaction actually increased, Shunkwiler says. It duplicates, in a microcosm, what humanity does best when confronting a shared bad experience: People come together to endure the shared experience.
“I think it’s because people had to talk to one another,” he says of the marriage satisfaction data. “I think people had to start turning inward because there was no external connection. So people started reimagining family dinner, reimagining the conversation. They came together and said, ‘We as a family have to push through this.’”
He doesn’t know how long that will last, he admits, “But the initial piece is, ‘Hey, families turned inward and they really found a way to work together through that stress.’” And it could be the start of rebuilding resilience that will echo through generations to come.
“I’m an old Ben Franklin guy,” Shunkwiler says. “An ounce of prevention is worth, I would consider, 10 pounds of cure. … My big thing now is ensuring that our young people are building those resilience skills because we have a generation of young people who are really lacking those skills.”
While Shunkwiler is a huge advocate for prevention, he realizes that serious chemical and mental health issues still occur. If you are reading this and are concerned for yourself or a loved one, know that you're not alone.
The Mankato area has several resources that are here to help. If facing issues related to mental health, call the Mankato area crisis center at 877-399-3040 or if issues are related to substance abuse, call Beyond Brink at 507-779-7091.
