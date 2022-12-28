It’s the time of year when we all make resolutions we’ll break in about two and a half weeks. Experts say one reason New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep is because our goals are too lofty. We vow to cut out all carbs, lose 20 pounds and do an hour-long workout every single day. Oh, and stop gossiping about our coworkers. Well, at least stop gossiping about our coworkers while we’re all AT work. After hours is another resolution altogether.
With such ridiculous expectations it’s no wonder that within days we slink back into our old bad habits of eating donuts for breakfast, lunch and dinner teamed with the sole exercise of picking up the television remote control and giving our thumbs a workout.
This year I’ve decided to give myself a break. This year I’m not making any resolutions to improve my diet, health, or moral fiber. Why set myself up for failure? Instead, I’m thinking about resolving to do something that might make me feel good in general instead of feeling guilty for being such a donut-eating non-exercising sloth.
I toyed with resolving to become a more aggressive driver, but quickly abandoned that idea since we all know the most likely end result of being more aggressive on the road is getting honked at, sideswiped or flipped off every time you get behind the wheel, not to mention an almost inevitable hike in your car insurance.
Then I considered giving up coffee, but the thought of what a caffeine-free life would look — and feel — like sent me racing back to our Mr. Coffee with promises never to stray again.
Finally, I came up with a resolution I think I might be able to live with. Not only live with, but possibly learn to like. I have decided (drum roll please) to start calling people out when they cut in front of me in line, something that has been happening more and more.
I had slim hopes that our post-COVID world might be a bit more empathetic and polite, but those hopes are long dashed. If anything, our post-COVID world is filled with people who have spent far too much time alone where they apparently came to the wrong conclusion that their needs come before everyone else’s.
Just the other day, I was at the gas station waiting — my toes lined up with the yellow footprint stickers on the floor so I knew I was in the right place — for the next free clerk. I was at the head of the line when a woman came in the door and made a beeline for the just vacated cashier.
“She’s next,” the cashier said, pointing at me.
“I just have a question about getting a car wash,” the woman (rudely) said, ignoring me as if I were a puddle of melted snow underneath her boots. The clerk and I exchanged rolled eyes, but the pushy woman still won.
Then there was the couple at the grocery store who practically ran my husband and me over in their quest to get to the checkout lane first. It was obvious they knew they were in the wrong since both averted their heads in the classic I-don’t-see-you-so-you-can’t-see-me stance known to line jumpers around the world.
Telling people that, yes, Line Jumper, there is a line, and no, they may not jump to the front of it seems doable. Even enjoyable, especially if I adopt an attitude from a friend who knows how to tell people off with such flair that they often didn’t realize they’ve been put in their place until they are driving home.
“Excuse me, I’m sure you don’t realize it, but the line starts back there, by the Mylanta display. Would you like me to point out where to stand? I’d be happy to. I know you wouldn’t want to insult anyone by taking their place,” is how my pal would play line monitor.
All said in honeyed tones so that any would-be line jumper would wind up where he or she belonged — at the end of the line before there was a chance for anyone to exchange eye rolls.
Maybe this resolution is the ultimate in passive-aggressive behavior, which is probably just as bad as line jumping, but it sure beats vowing to do 100 sit ups every day.
