In her four years as executive director for the Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm, Anne Makepeace set out to expand programming and further embed the multi-purpose arts center into the wider community.
“We had the gallery and the Grand Kabaret, but now we’ve got Cellar Press, a gift shop, a website and online registration for classes; we have an Airbnb and we’re starting an artist-in-residence program in the next month,” she said.
Makepeace is retiring from her position at the end of the month with the satisfaction that their goals were met.
“All of those things that the board and I had talked about for years, we were able to get them in place as a full-service art center. This is really my life’s work and was what I devoted all my energy to.”
Makepeace’s ties to the 19th-century building in downtown New Ulm can be traced to over 150 years ago, when her third-great-grandfather, Phillip Gross, constructed the building as a hotel in 1856.
A fire in 1860 and a second fire in 1875 led to rebuilding the hotel twice, using bricks instead of wood for the building that stands today. That hotel, later added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1990, had been used for multiple purposes over the years.
Makepeace took a trip to New Ulm for the first time a few years later when a family member asked her: ‘If you could do anything, what would you do?’
“I said, ‘I’d buy the building and fix it up,’” Makepeace said.
With the help of her family, she purchased the building in 2000 with the goal of turning it into a public space. Live music and an art gallery soon followed, and the Grand Center of Arts & Culture became a nonprofit in 2009.
“At that point she owned the building personally; so now she had to make the big step and say, ‘If this is going to work in the long run, I have to donate it to the nonprofit,’” said historian and board member Dan Hoisington.
“We were creative using historic preservation tax credits,” Hoisington said. “The building has really come out well. As a historian it makes me happy and, as a functional building, it makes me happy, too.”
Lou Geistfeld, a now retired local banker, secured a tax credit of about $400,000 for the newly formed nonprofit to go toward preserving and renovating the historic building. The site later provided an ideal venue for a Christmas party he hosted for a group of fellow bankers from around Minnesota.
“We did a tour of the brewery and ended up at the Grand with live music,” he said. “To this day, they still talk about what a great weekend they had in New Ulm. It made me proud that New Ulm could do something like that.”
Geistfeld, and his wife, Jean, a former board member, were initially attracted to the concerts at the Grand Kabaret, a live music venue on the first floor.
“The music is just a part of it,” Jean Geistfeld said. “But the rest of the arts center is her creation and vision. What I’ve seen from Anne from day one is that her heart and soul was there full time, even when she had another full-time job.”
In her four years as executive director, Makepeace and the board of directors renovated the basement of the building and transformed it into Cellar Press in 2019, a print shop full of antique printing presses and printmaking classes for kids and adults.
“The Cellar Press is really one of the finest print centers in southern Minnesota,” Hoisington said. “The inspiration and vision of that came from her mother, Mary Anne Gross, who worked in type setting and proofing in her career. It was a way to honor her heritage in a different direction in that way.”
Liz Miller, professor of installation and drawing at Minnesota State University, met Anne through a former student who served on the board about five years ago. Each spring, her students install their art for an exhibit at the Grand.
Miller credits Makepeace’s willingness to take a chance on them.
“She’s been a big supporter of our program and has always invited us back,” Miller said. ““It really reflects her spirit of supporting the arts and being really forward thinking about the kind of art she wants to bring to the community.”
For many of her students, it’s their first opportunity to share their art beyond the context of the campus community.
“You have a group of installation artists that are really ambitious, but they’re also new to this,” she said. “Her willingness to take risks and give these opportunities to people like my students is really unique and special.”
Sharon Pieschel, who joined the board just over a year ago at Makepeace’s invitation, said Makepeace’s enthusiasm and vision are magnetic.
“She’s passionate, lives the mission and puts in super-long days and weekends just to see her vision come to fruition,” Pieschel said. “She’s inspiring to the board members because she lives it.”
Even though she’s stepping down later in May, Makepeace will still have a presence at the Grand Center for Arts and Culture, working at a children’s camp at the Cellar Press.
She said the incoming executive director, Charlie Leftridge, is already booking future events and hitting the ground running.
“He’s doing a great job,” Makepeace said. “He was the operations director at the Mankato Symphony and had a nonprofit background, so he’s perfect. He’s enthusiastic, smart, a good writer, and interested in the arts.”
Makepeace said some of her favorite memories as executive director were the fundraisers they’ve held, from turning the basement into a speakeasy to celebrating the anniversary of the Woodstock music festival.
“I’m so happy that we’ve made it this far,” she said. “There’s a lot more to do, but I think we’ve got a great base, and I can’t wait until when we have live music again. It’s been quite an interesting ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.