Admit it. You missed them.
Without the adorable little mice and rats, the graceful dancing flowers, the jealous kid brother Fritz, the dreamy Clara, the vaguely creepy Herr Drosselmeyer and — above all — the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, December 2020 just wasn’t the same.
But “The Nutcracker,” with its mesmerizing music and colorful cast of characters, is back in grand fashion after a year off-stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Mankato Ballet Company has scheduled six performances of the classic seasonal ballet from Dec. 9-12 at the Ted Paul Theatre at Minnesota State University.
Eryn Michlitsch, the company’s artistic director, couldn’t be happier.
“We’re sure glad to be back to live performances this year,” she said, noting that students nevertheless recorded a masked, socially distanced version last year that was available for remote viewing.
“(‘The Nutcracker’) is always one of our biggest chances to share the art of dance, and many people make seeing it a holiday tradition,” Michlitsch said.
“With 120 dancers involved, there are a lot of parents, families and friends who want to see their dancers perform, but we hope the community will also come.”
Joining Michlitsch in preparing the company’s students for “The Nutcracker” were ballet master Riley Thomas Weber, assistant to the director Kelsey Chester and rehearsal assistant Sophia Sulzle. Participants range in age from 8 to 18, although the studio begins teaching kids as young as 3.
“We have a split cast, with about 60 dancers in any one show,” Michlitsch said.
Their dancers must reach a certain age and skill level to participate in “The Nutcracker,” Michlitsch said, and some of the featured parts are double or even triple cast, both to ease the dancing demands and to share the roles among the large pool of qualified dancers.
“All of the lead roles are done by our performing company,” Michlitsch said. “When they achieve soloist level in the company, they are eligible to be considered for what are probably the three biggest roles — Sugar Plum Fairy, Dew Drop Fairy and the Snow Queen.
“We take a lot of things into consideration and we have understudies in case something were to happen, which is more important now than ever.”
For 2021, the role of Clara is triple cast, with Kaitlyn Landgraff, Emma Choe and Isabel Carleton slated to shine in two shows each.
“‘Clara’ is a coveted but lengthy role and it takes a lot of dancing and acting,” Michlitsch said. “We want Clara to look a bit younger so we usually cast dancers who are 13 to 15 years old.”
Dancing the part of Herr Drosselmeyer is guest artist Benjamin Johnson, a veteran of the James Sewell Ballet as well as a past performer with the Milwaukee Ballet, Tampa Bay Ballet Theatre and other professional companies.
“Benjamin comes from the Twin Cities to teach one Saturday a month,” Michlitsch said. “He’s a wonderful teacher, choreographer and dancer.”
Company alum Cyrus Brave Heart will be the dashing Cavalier, partner in the grand Pas de Deux to the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“Cyrus danced with us and graduated last year,” Michlitsch said. “He’s doing guest artist work, and it’s fun to have him because we know and love him.”
And a former Clara has matured into 2021’s Sugar Plum Fairy.
Emily Frutos Krueger, a 17-year-old Mankato East High School senior and a seven-year company dancer who went en pointe in seventh grade, is eager to assume the role.
“My first Nutcracker role was as a rag doll and being part of the young Arabian corps,” said Krueger, adding that Clara, which she danced as a 14-year-old, was a goal of hers from a young age.
“I loved being Clara; that was one of my favorite experiences, ever, and was my first big part with MBC.”
A dedicated dancer who says she averages 20 hours weekly in the dance studio, Krueger said she feels ready to be the highlighted Sugar Plum Fairy.
“It’s a little more stressful, but it’s exciting stress,” Krueger said. “The role is fun in itself. I get to dance to the Sugar Plum music and I wear a pink tutu and a crown.”
Krueger is also a 12-year piano student who plays flute in the East band.
“Every Christmas for the past five years I’ve played the grand Pas de Deux music (on piano) and now I get to dance to it,” she said.
Krueger aspires to a career in dance administration and instructs as a student teacher to two MBC classes — a pre-ballet class for 5-year-olds and a pre-jazz class for 7-year-olds.
Having learned in the midst of a six-week summer intensive program at Ballet Austin in Texas that she was cast as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Krueger relished sharing the news with her peers.
“Several of my dancing friends there were also cast as Sugar Plum at their studios so we’ve kept in contact about our experiences and how it’s going,” Krueger said.
She exemplifies a truth Michlitsch asserts: “The Nutcracker” never gets old, whether for audiences or dancers. And after a 35-year MBC run, it’s still going strong.
“The music is familiar — people might hear segments of it in commercials or while walking in the mall — and it puts you in that holiday setting,” Michlitsch said.
“And then getting to go on an adventure as the ballet progresses is fun. It’s always a little different because each dancer brings their own take to it, plus we update the costumes and choreography so there’s always something new and fresh.”
Michlitsch hopes MBC’s production of “Swan Lake,” programmed for March, also will draw crowds.
“‘Swan Lake’ is a beautiful ballet, but I don’t know if anything will ever be as well attended as ‘The Nutcracker,’” she said. “There’s just something about ‘The Nutcracker.’”
