MANKATO — RibFest canceled its 23rd annual event which was slated for July 30 through Aug. 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In communication with our rib vendor partners, entertainers and sponsors, we came to the agreement that this is in the best interest for all involved," stated a press release from the city of Mankato.
The event has attracted more than 20,000 participants in previous years, featuring national and local music acts and ribbers from around the country.
RibFest is scheduled to continue next year at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater Aug. 5-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.