MANKATO — For the first time since the pandemic, the highly anticipated and beloved RibFest will be at full force once again in Riverfront Park.
Eric Jones, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Event Center, said that they’re producing the event the way they always have prior to COVID-19 sweeping the nation.
The festival kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. today with The Jensen Sisters, followed by Little Texas at 7 p.m. Craig Morgan will close the night at 9 p.m.
Live music continues Friday at 5:30 p.m. with Hoodlum Johnny, followed by FireHouse at 6:30 p.m., Lita Ford at 8 p.m. and closing with Warrant at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s full day of live music kicks off with Nate Boots & the High Horses at 1 p.m., followed by American Scarecrows at 3 p.m., Belfast Cowboys at 5:30 p.m., Gear Daddies at 7:30 p.m. and ending with Gin Blossoms at 9:30 p.m.
Live music Sunday includes Erik Koskinen at 1 p.m. and City Mouse with Mary Jane Alm hit the stage afterward at 3 p.m. Admission is free on Sundays.
For all four days, RibFest goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to sit on while they enjoy the concerts.
The five ribbers this year include Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co., Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Big Boned BBQ, Blazin Bronco BBQ and Porky Chicks BBQ.
Lola’s Food Truck, Hopper’s Mini Donuts, Snowies and Scoops Food Truck also will be around and serving the public.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of people out there this weekend,” Jones said. “Just come out, see some great live music, eat some of the best barbecue from across the country and have a great time.”
