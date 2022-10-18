It was difficult for director Heather Hamilton to cut lines and minor themes from “Richard III” because she said she loves every word.
In doing so, however, she also knew she could focus on major themes, sharpen the story’s relationship to today and, perhaps most importantly, make William Shakespeare’s second-longest play a bit more accessible to audiences.
“It shows this man just crumbling under his own lust for power, and the extremes that he’s willing to go to to achieve his self-gratifying goals,” she said of Richard, a man who has been constantly pushed aside and underestimated due to his disability.
Those results will be seen when Shakespeare’s “Richard III” comes to the Andreas Theatre stage at Minnesota State University. Performances are Oct. 20-22 and 26-29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23, 29, and 30 at 2 p.m.
Shakespeare didn’t write any true villains, Hamilton said, so she wanted to explore his circumstances to discover why he did such horrible things as killing family members to attain power. Unless we realize how such things happen, we are destined to have such characters re-emerge today.
“They teach you in acting schools you can’t judge your characters,” said Grey Robertson, who takes on the role of Richard. “And you really have to understand, because at the end of the day every single person is just a person. They weren’t born this horrible.”
Robertson, a third-year MFA student, takes on the role of proponent as he brings this man to life. In doing so, he is taking a different physical approach than has been done in the past, in part due to recent discoveries that Richard may have been portrayed with more severe physical disabilities than he experienced.
A recently unearthed skeleton shows that, rather than having a great deformity, Richard likely suffered from scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. Robertson and Hamilton didn’t want to perpetuate the idea that people can be judged by the appearance of a disability, in part because people still endure that today.
Instead, the pain he was in because of his scoliosis may have contributed to him becoming a bad person. And to be sure, Richard was not the only bad person in his family.
“All of these folks who were fighting each other were all related to the same king,” she said. “It’s just, ‘Were you related from the older son, the middle son, the younger son? Were you a legitimate heir?’
“All of the various players in this conflict, both the big ones who had a really, really clear claim to the throne, and sort of the smaller ones, which might have had a less clear claim, they were all nobility,” Hamilton said. “So, they’re all cousins killing cousins.”
The scenic design for “Richard III” includes a series of scaffold-like structures spanning from left to right in the black box space. The appearance is intentional, Hamilton said, in that it represents the dismemberment of the family’s dynasty and its ultimate reassembly.
Faculty member John David Paul served as a disability consultant as well as scenic designer. He consulted with the actors to ensure the embodiment of the characters was handled in a historically accurate way through a modern lens of sensitivity and personal experience.
“The set was intended to convey Richard attempting to start to build an empire,” Paul said. “It also represents a ‘skeleton’ of sorts, somewhat ‘misshapen,’ as Richard also represents his own ‘deform’d skeleton.’”
Paul’s design provides perches and other access points for characters to observe and listen in on conversations they weren’t meant to hear. Also adding to this conspiratorial atmosphere is original music composed by undergraduate student Frank Vondra.
“My music isn’t the reason people are seeing the show,” Vondra said, “it is part of a greater whole.” In order to help his music blend with this play, he chose a “choir-based” approach.
“I wrote the show to have multiple layers that come in and out, and build on one another to highlight the tension, malice and discontent of the events of the play,” he said. Richard, for example, has several motifs based in a deep bass choir line. It becomes deeper and more evil sounding when he becomes king.
Working with a special choir musical library, he can go beyond the “ahhh” or “ooh” sounds to include vocal phrases. Adding a reverberation makes it sound as though it comes from a large stone cathedral. Blending in a synthesizer choir occasionally adds power, he said, and use of a cello sound or percussion enhances quiet scenes or battles.
His work on MSU productions of “Silent Sky,” “Desdemona: A Play About A Handkerchief,” and “Good for Otto” has helped him work toward his dream of scoring film and theater, possibly at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
Lest you worry that the story is all doom and gloom, Hamilton noted Shakespeare recognized his audiences would need a moment of levity. In one scene, for example, comedy comes in the form of murderers, one of whom literally says, “Look behind you, my Lord” so he can be distracted and “clobbered.”
“Richard III” was part of an eight-play cycle which Shakespeare would have expected his audience to have seen, and based on a history they would have been expected to know. Simplifying the script and then including hints to tie historical text together will make it easier for current day audiences to follow.
Ultimately, however, the play extends beyond what happened in the past, Hamilton said, to serve as a warning for what is happening in the world today and tomorrow.
“I think that we can see around us that we’re failing to learn from history, so anything that helps us understand the way that human beings have screwed it up in the past so we can learn from those mistakes and not repeat them is a good thing.”
