Ultimately, it was the right time to move on.
After 11 years as a morning team at Alpha Radio in Mankato, George and Jess Blais felt the pull to go off on their own and explore various media possibilities. In a way, their George and Jess Podcast is simply continuing on the path they have been trekking for all of these years, but in a different medium.
Although they had been considering leaving commercial radio for a few years, one date for them — and so many other people — signaled the beginning of the end to life as they had known it.
“We got sent home, like so many people did, on Friday, March 13, 2020,” Jess said in recounting their journey. “I literally grabbed the mic from the boom in the studio (as we headed home),” George said.
Initially they were told it would be two weeks, until the COVID-19 curve could flatten. As the duration grew, however, so did the realization that this was not a short-term change.
They had good equipment at home already for freelance audio work, but they added to it to be sure their audience got the same experience they had been used to. They wanted to provide consistency.
“It was really important to us that we didn’t sacrifice the integrity of the product,” Jess said. “I wanted people to feel like everything was normal. Everything was the same. We were all together, going through this weird, crazy time.
“We heard from a lot of listeners (when they were working from home),” she said. “Like, ‘You guys were my constant. No matter how crazy and weird everything was, you guys were still there.’
“It was comforting to us and to them that we were still on the air every morning.”
The pandemic that sent many workers home to carry on as usual has sparked change in many people, and George and Jess were no exception. Their home, in a way, provided the distance to reevaluate their radio careers and their career direction, they said.
Part of that comfort for others came from the comfort they had with each other, talking about their lives, their kids, what they were up to at home. That will continue with the podcast.
“We’ve had numerous consultants point out that we are at a great advantage because we’re married,” George said. “When it comes to sitting down and developing that chemistry, that’s something that they search for for a long time.”
While on the radio, they had been directed to make YouTube, Reels and TikTok videos, which strengthened their audience connections. George has continued on TikTok with daily trips to the bird feeder where he talks to listeners. Hosting a cooking program and virtual happy hours expanded their preparation for these new roles.
Jess had led Greater Mankato Moms, a network of volunteer moms who shared stories and tips for parents, which provided media experience they use now. They were used to creating their own content, but now they have full control with no commercial breaks to work around. Each podcast is about 30 minutes.
George and Jess had several factors in their favor for this endeavor: They were married, meaning their relationship extended beyond the studio and microphone. They had more than a decade developing their on-air relationship, not only with each other but with an audience. And they had an audience that had a relationship with them who would follow them to a new venue.
What evolved may be a new type of podcast, they said, where they are bringing the feeling of a morning show to a program that is also posted on their George and Jess Podcast website for listening to at people’s convenience. Each day, George said, they gain listeners who were introduced to them through past podcasts.
“I think that lends itself to couples really appreciating our show because maybe the wife will listen and she’ll hear something that she’s been trying to articulate or feeling but really didn’t know how to bring it up,” Jess said. “And I’ve had many women tell me like, ‘Oh, I text my husband your podcast.’”
Jess is working full time as business and community relations manager at APX Construction of Mankato. Although their new podcasts are available at 6 a.m. every weekday, they record them in advance, either the night before or earlier that morning. They want to be timely, George said.
“I want to be a relevant source of entertainment, right up to date,” George said. Another great thing is that if they leave on vacation, as they will in May, they can create podcasts wherever they are.
Now is a great time to be producing a podcast.
According to an April 7 report on buzzsprout.com, 73% of the population 12 years of age and older has listened to online audio in the last month. More than a third (104 million) Americans listen to podcasts regularly, with 80 million saying they are weekly podcast listeners.
One of those local podcast listeners is Stephanie Fischer, a 36-year-old mom with three kids, a preschooler and 7-month-old twins. A previous contributor to Greater Mankato Mom, she is a pediatric sleep consultant who has her own website, bedrocksleep.com.
“I have a new habit of listening to their podcast almost every morning, shortly after it drops at 6 a.m.,” Fischer said. She had listened to their morning show occasionally, but their podcast “is my background before the kids wake up while I caffeinate for the day, check emails, pack my son’s lunch, etc.”
She subscribes to 30 podcasts, she said, and doesn’t only listen to George and Jess because she knows them. “They have such a natural banter that is enjoyable to listen to. I also love their sometimes differing views on topics, since they’re from different generations. The fact that they’re married, and their age difference, makes their conversations more intriguing.”
Instead of breaking up the podcast with commercial breaks, they will have a limited number of “brand partners” with whom they will enter into mutually beneficial relationships.
“I think that it’s just a natural evolution. And it gives us a chance to partner with brands that we’ve known and worked with and built relationships with,” Jess said. They’ll be able to build stronger relationships because there will be fewer to work with.
George admitted he’d hoped to reach this point in his career but thought it would be closer to his retirement about a decade away. And Jess was at a place in her career where she was seeking growth, part of which she has found at APX Construction.
“I’ll be forever grateful,” George said, “because without that 11 years that we did the morning show together, we would have never been able to grab that many people and bring them over to this new platform. But I just felt it was time.”
To learn more about what this couple is up to, visit georgeandjess.com, instagram.com/georgeandjesspodcast/ or look for them wherever you get your podcasts.
