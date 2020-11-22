Before we know it, it’ll be that time again — you know, the “most wonderful time of the year.” Holiday lights beaming through the wintery scenes of our neighborhoods, fresh snow and sugar cookies — traditionally a heartwarming endcap to each year.
This year inevitably will look — and certainly feel — different from years past. COVID-19 has put us through a “new normal” in our daily lives that includes how we celebrate the holidays.
Even so, there are still parts of the season we can wholeheartedly enjoy just like usual, including holiday music.
For the first time in The Free Press' history, it's putting out a holiday album. Proceeds will benefit Connections Shelter.
“River City Holiday” features some of the many talented musicians singing some great holiday tunes. Robb Murray, former features editor and longtime reporter, thought of the idea last year and reached out to Good Night Gold Dust’s Colin Scharf for help in producing the 13-track album.
The album features 13 musicians — Bee Balm Fields, Dave Sandersfeld Generation Gap, Good Night Gold Dust, Hanna Cesario, Ian Hilmer, Joe Tougas & Ann Fee, Lost Walleye Trio, The Mukamuri Sisters, MSU Chamber Choir, Nate & Violette LeBoutillier, Professor Fresh, and Stacy K — ranging in genres, tunes (some familiar and some originals) to celebrate not only the holiday season but the rich music scene Mankato has to offer.
The shelter
Erica Koser, pastor at Centenary United Methodist who helped spearhead Connections, said the holidays are a time where there’s a spirit of kindness, lights and warmth, but most importantly, being around people that you care about — which is tricky this year.
However, Connections is intentional in building relationships with the guests.
“We see them as family in the shelter, and this year it’s harder with COVID,” Koser said.
This year’s been a challenge because many community-building activities can’t be done during COVID. Connections still works to provide a place — a retreat center — where they focus on healing body, mind and soul, she said.
Each dollar counts at Connections — every $10 provides almost a full hour of staffing. “Which right now is huge,” Koser said. “We just don’t have any volunteers.” And donations also help guests who are moving toward an apartment — each application costs about $25-$35.
The artists
Hanna Cesario performs an updated version of “Winter Wonderland” on the holiday album.
“I chose ‘Winter Wonderland’ mainly because it wasn’t a specific holiday,” Cesario said. “It’s just kind of a winter song and always reminds me of the holidays but it’s very nondenominational.”
Cesario took a few different versions of the classic song and changed them up by adding a verse and tweaking a few words, making it a one-of-a-kind version of “Winter Wonderland.”
Being a part of the album, she said, had been something she always wanted to do within the music scene in Mankato — bringing local musicians together for such a project. “I love being part of the music community in Mankato.”
And having this opportunity, especially during a time where there weren’t many chances to perform live, was a good outlet for musicians, she said.
Not only is the creation of the album an opportunity to give back to the community, it’s another way to make a connection in a time where it feels like everything is very isolated.
“I think the nature of this 2020 pandemic could make for a lot of missed or broken connections this season. I believe music can be an antidote to that. Music is insta-connection," Nate LeBoutillier said.
Nate and his daughter, Violette, recorded “Silent Night." Singing has been something they have always done together for the last 14 years from bath time to car rides or hanging out at home.
“Her sensibilities and mine match, and it's sort of exhilarating and empowering to blend together in that different yet similar familial tone that the voices of blood-related people often share,” Nate said. “I'm hoping that, somehow, it reminds people of their own families and voices.”
Violette, who has performed with her dad in public before, was a little nervous. “I had never been on an album before.”
Being on an album is a bit more out there than a gig or just singing in public, she said. A record, something that people can keep forever, is daunting. And hearing her recorded vocals, she felt more aware of her imperfections.
“But I think getting to record with my pops made it a lot easier,” Violette said. “He just has a really calming sense about him, and he makes it easier for me to sing because I know that he’s there and we’ve done this many times before.”
Another family duo, The Mukamuri sisters — Aliya and Maya — landed on Wham!’s holiday hit “Last Christmas,” one of the family’s favorite songs (especially Aliya and their mom).
The duo blended their own taste while following some musical influence of pop star Ariana Grande. And they both enjoyed being back to perform in some capacity.
“It was really cool to be in the studio and just be singing again for something just because of everything going on,” Aliya said. “It felt cool to collaborate and see the whole process of the instruments — and everything — put together.”
And for Maya, who is in the national choir for the Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, she was excited to be back singing. “When the pandemic hit, we had a really cool performance we were about to start,” Maya said. But it had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
“It was just nice to sing again and the recording process was really cool — just to see how Colin produces music. It was really fun.”
The duo is especially excited being a part of something bigger than themselves to benefit the community using their talent and sharing it with the world by singing, Aliya said.
“I think it’s really important, especially in this pandemic where it has taken a lot out of people mentally, physically, emotionally and financially,” Maya said.
Music is one way to share some sense of joy and happiness. “Music is really powerful in that way,” Aliya said.
Music can make us cry or elated or bring us back to a memory. Holiday music can be that for many of us, such as Good Night Gold Dust’s version of the traditional tune “O Holy Night.”
“I think some of the choices that Colin made in producing this was surprising and really beautiful,” said Laura Schultz of GNDG. “I think that choosing this song was right and good because it does have that sense of nostalgia.”
This album was recorded mostly during the summer, starting in May right during the time of civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd and the pandemic seemingly never ending. But there was something about the music that lit up the musicians' faces during a time that the only thing certain is uncertainty.
After Scharf had fine tuned every vocal, kick drum and guitar while producing, he was able to step back, listen to the album as a whole and visualize the “macro picture” of it.
“I thought, ‘This is exactly what we need right now,’” he said. “It feels like it’s going to be very important and it’s going to mean a lot for people.”
One piece that struck Schultz was “The First Noel” sung by Minnesota State University’s Chamber Choir.
“I was moved by it a great deal because of how collective action it is and how it feels in this moment, and how singing together can be such a transformational experience for singers and for those of us who are listening,” Schultz said.
“I really did feel like this connectedness and community coming together,” Scharf said. “Suddenly, the album felt bigger than the parts and that felt really important."
“I think there’s this piece of all us coming together caroling, this feeling that we’re all singing together,” Schultz said.
