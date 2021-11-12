By Brooklyn Hanson and Kimberlynn Macias
(Editor’s note: This is the second installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.)
Helena Shanks is the co-owner of River Rock Coffee & Tea based in St. Peter with a second location in Mankato. In both locations, they have established a community space where people come together, drink coffee and create a home away from home. During our talk, Helena shed light on the importance of work, community and products that are ethically sourced.
There’s a lot of good that can be done through your work and your work can also be something that you enjoy. So, it can be something you’re passionate about and also can be something that is meaningful in the world. Work can be both things and it can sustain your life.
I had a really awesome teacher in high school who introduced me to fair trade and different fair-trade products. He actually took us on mission trips to Guatemala and Mexico, which is where I learned that coffee is a product that’s grown on the other side of the world and there are specific ways that we source it. In the U.S., we can support people all over the world so that kind of drew me into coffee.
I started working at River Rock when I was a student at Gustavus about 10 years ago. I wanted to apply at River Rock because they had a big fair-trade sticker on their window. I was like, “That seems like a business I want to know more about.”
I’m a pretty introverted person so coming into customer service is not something I took to naturally. But luckily, through this work, I feel like I kind of “faked it ‘til I made it,” and now I really enjoy customer service.
River Rock is a place where everybody knows your name. That’s something I take a lot of pride in. Knowing most people who come through the doors is gratifying. It’s also nice and to get to know new customers and ask them why they’re stopping in.
River Rock was founded in 2002 by Tamika Bertram. She actually has roots in Berkeley, California, which is really where the farm-to-table movement started. So, if you’re not familiar with that, that’s where the food is grown locally, sourced locally and brought to the table right in your own neighborhood. The food might have been made by your next-door neighbor or grown by your next-door neighbor. We try to do something similar at River Rock. Part of the reason why we think that’s so important is that it’s really good for the local economy and it’s really good for local health.
Having products that are organic means that things are grown in a way that isn’t as harmful to the earth. It’s more sustainable for the earth to continue producing really high-quality vegetables, coffee, you name it. If you treat the earth well and maintain it in a way that’s sustainable and also good for the people who are picking those products, we can slowly make our corner of the world a better place. We just feel like we should use our dollars as a business to make these choices.
Having a space for the community to be able to bond in a special and safe environment where they do feel kind of at home is really why we feel like we’re important. We put in a lot of hard work and intention to make a space that is comfortable.
