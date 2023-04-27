By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
The Riverblenders Chorus of Mankato knows it takes a team effort to reach perfect harmony in life as in music. That extends to Saturday’s annual show, where a last-week cancellation led to a last-minute change.
“We’re not going to miss a bit,” said show coordinator Creighton Wersal. Longtime member Arv Zenk got on the phone when guest quartet St. Croix Crossing had to cancel, securing Willmar quartet Sound Image to take their place.
The Riverblenders are still the focus, performing under the banner of “Music Legends” to draw on some of their favorite songs from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s for a lineup that’s sure to get you singing along. But please, wait for the musical director’s invitation to do so, Wersal added.
He joined the barbershop singers seven years ago when another longtime member, Carl Schoenstedt, told him it was the greatest thing he’s ever done. Despite no choral or instrumental experience, Wersal said he has completely enjoyed the experience.
Saturday’s musical selections to be performed by the full chorus are “Mary Lou” by Ricky Nelson, “Softly” by Frank Sinatra, “Orange-Colored Sky” by Nat King Cole, “In My Room” by the Beach Boys, “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel, “California Dreaming” by the Mamas and the Papas, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
The quartet Vanity will contribute “Country Roads” by John Denver, Magic will perform “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, and guests from the Sweet Adelines, Just Kidding, will sing “One Fine Day.”
In addition to the music, The Riverblenders will present their Award of Harmony, which has been given annually since 1980 to a non-barbershopper who has contributed harmony in the community. Among past recipients are Betty Painter (1981), Roy B. Moore (1984), Allen Wortman (1990), Claire and Hazel Faust (1999), Gretchen Etzell (2014) and Scott Wojcik (2015).
This year’s recipient is Sister Joyce Kolbet. When asked, she said, “I honestly don’t know why they selected me for the award,” though she’ll gladly accept it for herself and the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
“I was very surprised and touched when I was notified about being a recipient of the award,” Kolbet said. “Nature, meditation, music, and ‘harmonious people’ are my inspiration and greatest teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.