MANKATO — Last year’s Mankato Riverblenders Chorus spring show was going to have a railroad theme. But it didn’t leave the station.
This year, they’re building on that railroad theme but adding a new meaning: They’re “Back on Track” for doing live performances.
The first part of the show will be based on visiting four different stations, said show manager Leon Tietz: Grand Central, Inspiration, Infatuation and Contemporary Crossing. The last song of the first half will introduce guests Coulee Classic Quartet, who will perform in the second half.
In response to audience suggestions, the format of the show has changed a bit.
“It had been a musical play for a few years, but audiences wanted less acting from people who really aren’t actors,” Tietz said good-naturedly. Instead, nearly all of the speaking will be done by emcee Jake Palmer from Radio Mankato.
Another reason for the change is that the members who had the skills to script such a performance have not been involved, he said, so it seemed like a good time to change.
Also new this year is the location. After years of performing at Crossview Covenant Church in upper North Mankato, which wasn’t available, this year’s April 30 performance will be at Hosanna Lutheran Church.
The Riverblenders have assistance from Hosanna’s audio-video team as well.
Some minor props are used in the show, with a projection screen used to help set the scene. The Inspiration Station segment features spiritual songs; Contemporary Crossing has songs from the 1970s and ‘80s — “contemporary” songs for many of the chorus members — and Infatuation Station has love songs.
Preshow entertainment will be provided by The Gustavus Women’s A Cappella Group and the Gustavus men’s group G-Sharp. Two Riverblenders’ quartets, Magic and Vintage, also are part of the show.
Expect the show to run just under two hours, with intermission used to present the Award of Harmony to a person “who brings the community together in a harmonious manner,” he said. The recipient doesn’t know they’re getting the award, and it usually falls to their spouse to make sure they attend, Tietz said.
“Every time we do a show we have a well-known quartet” as guest performers, Tietz said. They were introduced to Coulee Classic Quartet at the Land O’ Lakes District Convention in October, were impressed and asked them to perform. Coulee Classic won the district championship.
The district includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, the western half of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, North Dakota, all of the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba and western Ontario Province.
Coulee Classic Quartet formed in January 2021 and is based out of La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to their Facebook page. “This a capella singing group strives for energetic, authentic, and entertaining performance with freely produced vocals and tons of ringing chords.”
Cards in the program will allow folks to sign up for tickets to the next show. Anyone interested in joining Riverblenders can attend their first Tuesday rehearsal of the month (May’s new member night will be the second Tuesday). For more information, visit their Facebook page.
