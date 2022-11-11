Robin Becker’s youthful appearance is deceitful.
Sporting the looks and energy of a millennial, one would find it hard to believe this bounding, hard-rocking lead guitar player of the band Goal Area 51 is 55 years old.
Her computer bears a “New Jersey Girl” sticker, put there by her husband and biggest fan, Joe. Joe is fond of her writing.
At tonight’s gig, as she does at most gigs, she’s handing out small booklets to people in the audience. The booklets contain the lyrics for Goal Area 51’s songs.
The lyrics reinforce that the music is an art form. And so are the words.
Becker teaches creative writing at Minnesota State University. Her bandmates — drummer Tyler Vaughn and bass guitar player Ed Avila — are also MSU professors.
As a band they share this same mindset: their music should send a message of equality and fairness.
They got together a few years ago as a result of their complying with the university's goal requirement. That brought forth the title of the band, Area 51, named after the famously mysterious military site in Nevada.
The band is unique. Founded during the pandemic, it got up and running when there were no local pubs or taverns to perform in. Instead they performed for their Lincoln Park neighbors on a stage built by Becker’s husband.
Becker’s history in rock ‘n’ roll is varied and eclectic.
“I have been in so many bands I can’t remember them all,” she says. “Notable ones include Thanatopsis Throne and the Bug Wonders in Austin Texas, Fingerhut in Baton Rouge, Pussy Posse and Happy Ass in Missouri, and the Conway Twittys and FRASS in Conway, Arkansas.”
Vaughn, who teaches in the Criminal Justice Department, says he’s a fan of Becker’s talent.
“I love playing Robin’s songs. Several of them are lyrically unlike any other song I’ve ever heard. They are packed with healthy measures, quirk, depth and emotion. You’ll find everything from sexy math puns to profound sadness and dark comedy.”
Avila, who teaches English, agrees with Tyler.
“Robin's lyrics are clever and offer a different look at American culture. I often look out in the audience and see the people smiling and laughing. She is especially good with social commentary on gender and misogyny.”
Robin’s guitar style leans heavily on rock ‘n’ roll riffs. She dismissed the myth that women can’t play lead guitar. Says Vaughn, “She does it all. With her being our front woman playing lead guitar, writing most of the songs, it makes her an idol and not just to Ed and I.”
Becker’s latest novel, “Roadkill,” is about her adventures in a 1972 minivan with three of her friends driving cross-country and, you guessed it, stopping to take pictures of roadkill.
“We were just hanging out and doing the road trip thing. Like the Merry Pranksters but not so many drugs,” she says. “We saw America. From Phiily we traveled southwest and eventually landed in Austin, Texas. I stayed in Austin so I could become a resident and go to the University of Texas … After that I took a backpack trip to Europe and the Middle East.”
Becker's life has been like pictures from a trip of writing, going to school and playing in bands. She spent time at Louisiana State University, earning a master’s degree, and also at Truman State University in Missouri. All the travel has given her life experiences she says she brings to her writing and teaching.
The most recent pictures will be from her new job organizing the Good Thunder Reading Series. Her organizational acumen makes her perfect for the series. The next Good Thunder event is set for December when award-winning author Maurice Carlos Ruffin comes to town for a full slate of author events.
With any luck Robin will be there with her Fender Telecaster guitar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.