The day was sleepy on Jan. 20, 2009. It must have been something similar to today’s weather as I write this — cold, slightly gray, snowy. A typical January day by any other means, but excitement laced the air as I traveled through my high school halls.
It was inauguration day for the first Black president of the United States of America, Barack Obama. A historic moment for our country that I certainly didn’t want to miss.
Walking into Mrs. W’s class, my English teacher, I didn’t expect her to turn on the TV. But instead of working on the daily journaling or whatever book we were concentrating on that week, she flipped on the big old tube box TV in the corner that’d probably been there since Bill Clinton’s inauguration.
Barely visible, but Mrs. W wanted us to witness the historic moment. And being in ninth grade — 11 years ago — I can honestly tell you I don’t remember much from watching former President Obama’s inauguration. Can’t recite one word, partly because the volume was low. And I can’t tell you what the first lady-to-be was wearing.
All I truly remember is being in that room, at the front of Mrs. W’s English class that had no windows but did have an “Animal House” poster. I also felt an overwhelming sense of hope and happiness.
It was a moment that made me feel hope for this country and I knew we were moving toward a better tomorrow.
The first Black man had been elected by the people of the United States to be its leader. Our country had truly grown. For me, as a minority who felt unseen by seemingly the rest of the world, seeing him be sworn in felt like I could do anything.
And on Wednesday of this week, I had the same sense of hope. Another historic moment for our country, inaugurating not only the very first woman as the vice president of the U.S. but the very first Black and first Asian-American vice president and a child of immigrant parents.
Madame Harris was also sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice.
If I said I wasn’t choking up at this moment, I’d be lying. This is the American Dream for me. Watching the first woman be sworn in as vice president and being sworn in by a Latina had me on the verge of tears. In this moment, I felt represented.
Then came Jennifer Lopez who beautifully performed “This Land Is Your Land” intertwined with “America, The Beautiful.” Another woman, also a Latina woman, singing the very essence of what this country was founded on and what it truly is supposed to be — a welcoming place for everyone, including immigrants.
I couldn’t handle the lump in my throat any longer, man. Shivers were going down my legs and spine as she sang each verse. To say I was emotional is an understatement.
It wasn’t until she said “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish that tears started to stream down my face. I hadn’t cried like that since watching the montage of Pixar’s “Up.”
A complete mess and I can’t thank Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar enough for making a joke soon after to compose myself.
This moment, much like in 2009 but to a much greater extent, I felt completely seen and validated. I might not remember 11 years from now what President Joe Biden said in his inaugural speech or what Dr. Jill Biden was wearing, but I will remember how I felt.
I felt like, as a woman and as a Latina and immigrant, I mattered. Something that I can truly say I have never actually felt. And it feels like I’m whole. Complete.
I know we are on the right path of growing as a country again and representing those who reside in it.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com
