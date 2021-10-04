Remove them or keep them … that is the question.
Over this beautiful weekend I was giving some guidance to family members on pruning shrubs, and analyzing overgrown foundation evergreens. I have seen much worse, but these pillar evergreen trees were definitely crowding the entry way.
Other considerations were the ability to see the driveway, dogs or kids from the front door, without walking down the steps! It’s sad when any tree has to go, but sometimes that is the only practical solution.
One of the 12-foot trees was easily pushed over by my grandson using his bare hands. It was obvious after it was completely removed that only a few roots had actually grown out of the original root ball.
Before planting a tree or shrub always consider the available root space. Not unlike many foundation plantings, these evergreens had the house on one side, steps on another, sidewalk on another and on the final side, competing shrubs. Wonder why it barely grew roots?
Despite the confinement and lack of good root extension, the tree themselves looked fine — although the one may not have withstood a high wind. Tree roots may seem like a really boring subject. However, trees are the anchors and framework of our landscape. They provide shade, breeze, spring flowers, fall colors, homes for creatures and in some cases food. Getting trees established takes many years, so their care is so important.
"The roots of trees are like a mirror image of the tree itself." Heard that before?
In most cases, that simply is not true. Some species of trees do have a taproot system, such as oak, pine and conifers. Most, however, have a fibrous root system.
In areas with ample moisture, they will develop less of a taproot system. Approximately 75% of a tree’s root system is in the top 18 inches of soil. That is amazing. The roots of a tree can extend horizontally three times the distance from the drip line. (The drip line is the edge of the canopy, where the leaves extend.)
The main functions of the roots are anchoring it and keeping it upright, and taking up water and nutrients. If you have ever seen a mature tree toppled by a tornado, you may wonder, "Where are all the roots?" That’s it folks.
Landscape trees potentially have more of a shallow root system then trees in woodlots. Trees in the yard are likely benefactors of the homeowner watering the yard or garden, and therefore roots are not searching as much or as deeply for water.
Some roots are more aggressive and should be avoided near structures with basements or underground water and sewer systems. Willows have an earned reputation for being the worst.
Knowing that roots potentially can be extending all over your yard, care should be taken when digging. If you desire to plant under trees, use perennials so you are not digging and disturbing roots every year.
Tree roots will be huge competitors for water and nutrients. Homeowners sometimes make the mistake of building a raised garden directly up to and around the tree trunk. Or, piling 3-foot volcanoes of red shredded bark around the base of trees! Have you seen that around town?
Sun's out, shrubs out
What to do with the continued nice weather?
Start or continue cutting back is my advice, we all know this weather will end. If you have always waited till spring to cut back your garden, try doing a section now, and compare your work in April.
There are few things better in the spring than having this job done already. My thirty new shrubs are getting installed this week, that have been in their containers all summer. They will be about near the driveway entrance about 600 feet from my house and garden hoses.
I will plant them and say "good luck." Maybe I will drag a hose that far if needed once or twice, but this is why I waited until this time of year for this particular project.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. The Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
